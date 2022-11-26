Rutgers Maryland Football

Maryland’s Roman Hemby (24) raises the football after scoring one of his three touchdowns Saturday against Rutgers.

 AP PHOTO

COLLEGE PARK (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa was impressive again, battling through his knee problems to pass for over 300 yards and a touchdown, and Roman Hemby scored three touchdowns.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.