APTOPIX B10 Maryland Iowa Basketball

Iowa’s Kate Martin, left, and Monika Czinano, right, battle Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers, center, for a rebound during Saturday’s second half.

 AP PHOTO

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 22 points and nine assists, Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock each scored 21 points, and seventh-ranked Iowa made a season-high 15 shots from 3-point range to beat fifth-ranked Maryland 89-84 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday.


