Maryland Indiana Football

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) celebrates with Corey Dyches after scoring a touchdown during Saturday’s first half against Indiana.

 AP PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Following an injury to Taulia Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter, Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in and led a game-winning drive to lift Maryland past Indiana 38-33 on Saturday.

