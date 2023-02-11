COLLEGE PARK (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 15 of his season-high 23 points in the second half and Maryland pulled away from Penn State late to earn a 74-68 win Saturday and remain undefeated at home in Big Ten play.
The Terrapins improved to 13-1 at home, with their lone loss coming Dec. 14 to No. 16 UCLA. For the first time in program history Maryland (17-8, 8-6) has won 10 straight conference home games.
Maryland threatened to run away with the game early, taking a 12-point lead, 21-9 after Don Carey hit a 3-pointer with 7:22 left, but Penn State rallied from deep. Myles Dread, Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy each hit from deep in the final five minutes of the half and the Nittany Lions tied the game at 26-26 with 1:39 left. Jahmir Young hit a 3 and his jumper with six seconds remaining sent Maryland into halftime with a 31-28 advantage.
Jalen Pickett hit a jumper and knocked down a 3 to start the second half to put Penn State in front 35-32 less than two minutes in and Dread’s 3-pointer midway through the half tied the game at 47-47. But Hart took charge in the final eight minutes, turning a pair of three-point plays and scoring 10 of the Terrapins’ final 24 points and feeding Ian Martinez for a dunk with 2:31 left that pushed the lead back to 12, 64-52.
Maryland shot a blistering 63.6% in the second half (14 of 22), hit 2 of 5 from distance and was 13 of 16 from the line. Jahmir Young scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half. Julian Reese had 11 points for the game and blocked three shots and Donta Scott pulled down 10 rebounds to go with his nine points.
Freshman Kanye Clary came off the bench to lead Penn State (14-11, 5-9) with a career-high 17 points. Pickett had five assists to go with his 15 points. Funk scored 14 points and grabbed five boards. Lundy and Dread each added 11 points.
Maryland plays host to No. 1 Purdue Thursday. Penn State is host to Illinois Tuesday.
Navy 70, Army 53
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Nelson had 23 points in Navy’s win over Army.
Nelson added nine rebounds and three steals for the Midshipmen (15-11, 8-6 Patriot League). Daniel Deaver scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Sean Yoder was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.
The Black Knights (14-13, 8-6) were led in scoring by Ethan Roberts, who finished with 17 points. Jalen Rucker added 12 points, four assists and three steals for Army. Coleton Benson also had eight points.
Navy took the lead with 5:00 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Nelson led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 29-24 at the break. Navy pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 14 points. They outscored Army by 12 points in the final half, as Austin Inge led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.
Virginia 69, Duke 62
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Tony Bennett said he didn’t know what happened on the final play of regulation in No. 8 Virginia’s overtime victory against Duke.
Blue Devils’ coach Jon Scheyer didn’t either, and was left fuming.
The Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6) seemed poised to win when Kyle Filipowski drove on the final play of regulation and two defenders contested his shot. The officials initially whistled a foul, drawing thunderous disapproval from the fans, but waved it off after a lengthy review.
“I still would like an explanation exactly what had happened, you know, and I don’t have clarity on that,” the first-year coach said.
On the play, which started with 1.2 seconds left, Filipowski drove to the basket from the left and the officials called a foul. Replays showed Reece Beekman appeared to get a clean block on the shot.
“He made a big time play attacking the basket, and there’s no doubt he’s knocking down those free throws in my mind,” Scheyer said.
“They told me after the fact that the call was made after the buzzer and you can see the ball left his hands before point zero,” Scheyer said of the officials. “So I don’t know exactly what the rule is.”
Instead, it was Armaan Franklin making the big shot, a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in overtime, finishing a 23-point performance. Franklin said he was initially out of position for the play, but adjusted and point guard Kihei Clark found him.
“I saw them kind of like mashed up on the side with Kihei on the wing, and I just ran to the corner. His man didn’t switch off, I just had an open corner look and I shoot a million of those a day,” he said.
Clark added 16 points and five assists and Ben Vander Plas 13 for the Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite a 9 for 22 performance from the free-throw line. Vander Plas also was credited with drawing 11 of the 24 fouls whistled against Duke.
Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Tyrese Proctor had 14. Filipowski, who averages 15.5 points, was scoreless.
Trailing 58-53, Duke got a driving basket from Roach with 1:31 left and a 3-pointer by Jacob Grandison from in front of the Duke bench to tie it with 50 seconds left. Neither team scored again in regulation.
Vander Plas drew a huge ovation when he made a pair of free throws to open the overtime scoring. At that point, Virginia had missed nine of 12 from the line. Clark’s driving basket and another free throw gave the Cavaliers a 63-58 lead and two baskets by Proctor was all the Blue Devils managed in the extra period.
Duke, now 2-6 in league road games, became the 39th consecutive ACC opponent to fail to reach 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena.
