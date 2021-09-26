BALTIMORE (AP) — Andy Ibáñez hit a two-run homer and the Texas Rangers avoided their 100th loss for at least a day by beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday for a four-game split.
Adolis García had two hits and drove in a run for Texas. He set a club rookie record with 256 total bases.
Anthony Santander and Pedro Severino homered for the Orioles, who finished 4-3 against the Rangers and won their first season series against them since 2017. Baltimore dropped to an AL-worst 50-106, competing with Arizona for the top pick in next year’s amateur draft, and is 176-364 over the last four seasons.
Rangers reliever Jharel Cotton (2-0) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. After Severino hit a two-run homer off Kolby Allard in the ninth and walked Jahmai Jones with two outs, Joe Barlow struck out Ryan McKenna for his ninth save.
Ibáñez gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the fourth with a two-run homer off left-hander John Means (6-8), who allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings with eight strikeouts. He threw 108 pitches, his second-most of the season.
Santander’s two-run homer tied the score in the bottom half off Dane Dunning, making his fourth appearance and second start since being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list on Sept. 10. Dunning allowed two runs and a career-high five walks over 4 2/3 innings.
Texas retook the lead in the fifth on an RBI double by García hit a go-ahead double in the fifth. Leody Taveras led off the seventh with a single off Eric Hanhold, stole second, and scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single.
Willie Calhoun greeted Fernando Abad with a two-run triple with two outs in the eighth and scored on Charlie Culberson’s single.
Baltimore’s Austin Hays was 0 for 3 with a walk, ending an 11-game hitting streak.
ROOKIE WATCH
Garcia is the eighth rookie in MLB history to have at least 30 homers, 80 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in a single season. The first seven players to accomplish that feat wwon Rookie of the Year awards.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: RHP Chris Ellis left the game Saturday night with shoulder soreness. Ellis also had his start pushed back from Tuesday due to arm fatigue. Manager Brandon Hyde said Ellis could be shut down for the season. ... OF Cedric Mullins was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive day with hamstring tightness, but hit into a forceout as a pinch-hitter in the seventh.
UP NEXT
Rangers: RHP A.J. Alexy (2-1, 5.00 ERA) is to start Tuesday at home against the Angels. Alexy has allowed 10 runs and 10 walks with a 12.86 ERA over his last two outings (7 innings).
Orioles: LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 4.83 ERA) gets the start Tuesday against the Red Sox. Zimmermann hasn’t pitched for the Orioles since June 13 because of an ankle injury.
Rays 3, Marlins 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Shane Baz pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to win his second straight start and AL East champion Tampa Bay beat Miami for their team-record 14th series sweep.
Baz (2-0), a 22-year-old right-hander who was on the U.S. Olympic team, allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He gave up two runs and two hits — both homers — over five innings to beat Toronto in his big league debut on Sept. 20 following his call-up from Triple-A Durham.
Nelson Cruz had two RBIs for the Rays, who on Saturday night clinched their second consecutive division title and fourth since 2008. The defending AL champions at 97-59 are also closing on securing the best record in the league.
Rays rookie Wander Franco doubled in the first off Jesús Luzardo to extend his on-base streak to 41 games, two from tying Frank Robinson in 1956 for the longest stretch by a player under 21.
Nick Anderson, the third Tampa Bay reliever, got his first save this season despite allowing Lewin Díaz’s leadoff homer in the ninth. The Rays have had a major league-record 14 pitchers earning save this season.
Miami got an run-scoring double from Eddy Alvarez, Baz’s Olympic teammate. The Marlins are 3-17 in interleague play after entering the season with 212 interleague victories, fourth-most in the majors.
Baz retired his first nine batters, six on strikeouts, before Jazz Chisholm Jr. opened the fourth with a single to center. Chisholm also doubled in the sixth.
Franco scored on Yandy Díaz’s sacrifice fly during a two-run first. He tripled against Zach Pop in fifth and scored to make it 3-0 on Cruz’s single. Cruz also had a first-inning sacrifice fly.
Alvarez made it 3-1 on his double in the seventh off JT Chargois. Josh Fleming, recalled from Durham on Saturday after being sent down in late August to covert from starting to relieving, entered with two on and two outs and got a first-pitch grounder from Chisholm.
REUNION
Alvarez struck out on a 3-2 pitch in the third and hit a fifth-inning opposite-field fly ball on the warning track in left against Baz.
White Sox 5, Indians 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single and the AL champion Chicago White Sox beat Cleveland.
Chicago clinched its first Central title since 2008 by beating the Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday but is 34-33 since the All-Star break.
Giolito (11-9) allowed five hits, struck out six and threw 100 pitches. Cleveland advanced only two runners to third base off Giolito, who escaped his biggest threat by retiring Owen Miller with men on first and second to end the sixth.
Harold Ramirez homered off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth, but Liam Hendricks pitched the ninth for his 36th save in 42 chances.
Jiménez’s two-run single gave Chicago a 3-0 lead in the third. Yasmani Grandal, who had three hits, and Leury García added RBI singles.
García’s double and walks to José Abreu and Grandal loaded the bases in the third. Jiménez singled to left.
Grandal’s single put Chicago ahead in the first. García’s single made it 4-0 in the sixth.
Billy Hamilton was credited with a steal of home in the eighth. He led off with a single and took third on Tim Anderson’s single. Anderson broke for second with García batting and got in a rundown. The Indians threw to third when Hamilton inched down the line. Hamilton headed home and slid across the plate to beat third baseman Yu Chang’s throw to Roberto Pérez.
Myles Straw had an RBI single in the seventh off Michael Kopech, but Garrett Crochet got José Ramírez to bounce into an inning-ending double play. Ramirez was ruled safe, which would have scored Óscar Mercado, but the call was overturned after a video review.
Triston McKenzie (5-8) allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings. Anthony Gose, making his third major league appearance as a pitcher, struck out two in the fifth.
THE FINALE
Cleveland will play its final home game Monday as the Indians, the team’s nickname since 1915. The team will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season.
President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti doesn’t have a date when the Indians signage outside and inside the ballpark will be removed.
“It is a huge undertaking,” he said. “The specific timeline, I’m actually not quite sure of.”
NO REST
Both teams had a scheduled day off for Monday, but rainouts last week changed those plans. The White Sox play in Detroit while the Indians host Kansas City. The makeup games are necessary because of postponements Sept. 22.
SOX PITCHING UPDATES
Left-hander Carlos Rodón is tentatively scheduled to start against Cincinnati on Wednesday. He was removed after three innings against Detroit in his last start because he felt soreness in his arm.
Manager Tony La Russa said right-hander Dylan Cease will start the final game of the regular season against Detroit. Cease sustained a large bruise on his right triceps after being hit by Bradley Zimmer’s comebacker Friday.
TRAINER’S ROOM
White Sox: OF Brian Goodwin (lower back spasms) was placed on the 10-day injured list, putting his status for the postseason roster in question.
Indians: INF Nolan Jones, one of the organization’s top prospects, underwent surgery to stabilize a high ankle sprain. The expected recovery time is three to five months.
UP NEXT
White Sox: LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-9, 5,18) hasn’t won since Aug. 16. He’s 0-1 in three starts against the Tigers this season.
Indians: RHP Paul Quantrill (7-3, 2.82) held the Royals to one run in 6 2/3 innings on Sept. 21.
