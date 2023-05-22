PGA Championship Golf

Brooks Koepka celebrates Sunday after winning the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club for his fifth major title.

 AP PHOTO

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka now has five major championships, remarkable because he only started playing them on a regular basis 10 years ago. Slightly more than a third of his wins on top-level tours around the world have come with the biggest trophies in golf.


