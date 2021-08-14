Troy Brohawn learned a lot during his three years playing baseball at the University of Nebraska.
He also learned a valuable lesson from the Cornhuskers’ football team.
“Nebraska football is known for their walk-ons who come in and eventually make a difference somewhere,” said Brohawn, the former Cambridge-South Dorchester High star who just completed his seventh season as head baseball coach at Salisbury University. “So I kind of have a soft spot for walk-ons.”
That doesn’t mean Luke Weddell and Trent Saunders were assured roster spots when they decided to try out for Salisbury’s baseball team in the fall of 2018 as walk-ons.
“At the time I was just trying to get a spot on the roster,” said Weddell, a 2018 graduate of Queen Anne’s County High.
“My first goal was just straight up making the team,” said Saunders, a 2018 St. Michaels High grad who helped the Saints win the Class 1A state title in 2017.
Brohawn was in his fourth season as head coach of a program that annually challenged for a berth in the Division III World Series. He had the pieces for another successful season, but liked what he saw from the only two walk-ons during fall tryouts.
“Both of those kids are excellent young men,” Brohawn said. “I think it takes a lot of courage to walk on to any program. But to walk on to a program like ours, with the tradition that we’ve had, I think that takes a lot of courage number one.
“Number two, they weren’t guaranteed anything,” Brohawn continued. “So they had no room to show up to practice and be lazy. They would have been cut immediately. They worked for a couple years until they got their opportunity.”
Those opportunIties came this year as Weddell and Saunders helped the Sea Gulls go 34-4 en route to winning their first Division III national championship in baseball.
“I don’t think it’s going to sink in until either the first practice in the fall, or when we play that first game coming in the spring,” Weddell said of winning the national title. “I don’t think it’s going to sink in until I get back on the field with everybody that was there, and the coaches as well. I’m still kind of high from it. I think we all are.”
Saunders agreed.
“It still hasn’t all set in yet,” Saunders said. “It’s still surreal, especially when you go back and you see some of the people you won it with and you’re like, ‘I can’t believe we did that.’”
What made it more unbelievable for Saunders and Weddell was the fact they entered the season not thinking about a national championship, but hoping just to get on the field.
“I was just thinking about trying to get some PT (playing time) at the time and helping us win some games,” Weddell said.
The Church Hill resident got more than just some playing time, as he earned the starting third baseman’s spot and played in 37 of the Gulls’ 38 games.
“I think Luke Weddell might have had eight innings in two years and he played better than our penciled-in third baseman who was a veteran,” Brohawn said. “And he took it and ran with it. And all-World Series team as a walk-on.”
Weddell batted .349 (45 for 129) this season with an on-base and slugging percentage of .434. The junior totaled 32 runs scored, hit six doubles, a triple, and one home run, drove in 29 runs and stole three bases. He also had 23 putouts, 72 assists and committed just five errors for a .950 field percentage.
“They had tremendous drive; tremendous energy,” Brohawn said of Weddell and Saunders, who roomed together. “They’ve earned everything they’ve got and that’s what we talk about. I don’t care if you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior, walk-on, recruited, transfer. ... it doesn’t matter. The best players that are going to help this team win are going to play. And Luke Weddell earned it. He took the job from a recruited player. And like I said, he earned it, ran with it, and never looked back.”
Saunders’ time on the field was also limited prior to this year, when he started at second base for a stretch. The Easton native played in 24 games, batting .233 (10 for 43) with an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging mark of .442. Saunders scored 19 runs, had three doubles, a pair of home runs, and knocked in seven runs. He too finished with a .950 fielding percentage, making 13 putouts, 25 assists while committing just two errors.
“We lost our starting shortstop Jimmy Adkins to a stress fracture in his back early on and we moved our second baseman to short,” Brohawn said. “Then we kind of plugged away off and on with a couple of different guys. Trent stayed in there for probably 10, 12 games. When he struggled a little bit we plugged somebody else in there and they kind of ran with it until the end of the year. But Trent did a really nice job when he got his opportunity.
“Both of them are great teammates, if they’re playing or not,” Brohawn said. “They are great character guys. They’re great for the team.”
Salisbury went 21-4 in the regular season (14-2 conference) to win the first championship of the newly formed Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference. The Sea Gulls pounded Southern Virginia, 13-2 and 16-0 in the conference semifinals, then handled Christopher Newport (Va.), 8-1 and 20-4, to win their 17th conference championship and earn a spot in the NCAA Division III High Point Regional.
The Sea Gulls went 4-0 in the regionals, capped by a 9-6 victory over Birmingham Southern (Alabama) in the regional final, landing Salisbury in the World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Salisbury routed Cortland (New York) 11-1 in its opener, defeated Wheaton (Massachusetts) 11-9, then beat Cortland 11-8 to advance to the best-of-three championship series against St. Thomas (Minnesota).
The Sea Gulls won the opener 6-1, and held a 4-2 lead in the second game on June 8 before the Tommies loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Saunders was in the dugout with assistant coach Ron Siers in the tense final moments.
“He keeps this chart (of outs) in the dugout,” Saunders said of Siers, a former head coach at Mardela High. “We kind of cross each out off and he kept wanting me to tell him, ‘All right Trent. How many out do we have left?’ And we would start from 27. I was like, ‘Coach Siers, we have one more out left.’ He was shaking in his boots a little bit I could tell.”
St. Thomas’ Charlie Bartholomew then drove a 2-1 pitch from All-American Clayton Dwyer to left field where Kavi Caster made the game-ending catch, setting off Salisbury’s celebration.
“The ball was hit to left field, and it wasn’t weakly hit at all,” Saunders recalled. “And I’m like, ‘All right. Kavi’s out there. He’s going to go get it.’ And then he catches it and coach Siers just looks right at me and we just jump up and down and then we go for the dog-pile. It’s great.”
Standing at third base, Weddell wasn’t feeling too great as he tracked Bartholomew’s drive to deep left.
“I was just hoping it stayed in the park,” Weddell said. “It wasn’t an easy pop fly. It was kind of like my heart dropped because if that ball falls and then the game’s over and they win. And if it gets over the fence they definitely win. I was just hoping Kavi could get there. Lord knows he’s gotten to almost everything that’s hit that way. I had full confidence in him.”
After Caster’s catch, Weddell spun and headed for the dog-pile on the pitcher’s mound, though his recollection of everything that happened next was anything but full.
“Honestly, I can’t remember,” Weddell said of the on-field delirium. “I think we all blacked out for a good 20 minutes after that. I just remember jumping on people and getting squished. It was a great time. I wish I could explain it a little better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.