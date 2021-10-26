CENTREVILLE — Jessica Wright had scored plenty this season, but never on a direct kick.
That changed late Monday afternoon.
Wright scored on a beautiful direct kick from about 22 yards out late in the first half, then tucked a penalty kick into the left side of the net in the second half, as Queen Anne’s County High’s girls’ soccer team won its first Bayside Conference championship since 2009 with a 2-0 victory over James M. Bennett at Lions Stadium.
The game was stopped with 5 minutes, 34 seconds remaining when a thunderstorm rolled through Centreville. After about a 25-minute wait, officials called the game complete, giving the Lions their second conference title in 15 appearances.
Officials had wanted to try and get the boys’ championship game in — also between Queen Anne’s and Bennett — and had informed both teams they would have about a 12-minute warmup before starting. But lightning was spotted again around 6:45 p.m. and administrators decided to cancel the game and declared co-champions.
It was only the third time in the 24-year history of girls’ championship that a North team won, with Queen Anne’s defeating Parkside in a shootout in 2009, and Kent Island defeating Bennett, 2-1, in 2017.
“You want to win North every year,” Queen Anne’s head coach Mike Kern said. “That’s kind of our first goal. But in some of these (Bayside title) games over the years we’ve gotten destroyed. Some of these games have been 6-0, 8-0. I mean they’ve been bad games over the years. It’s all good tonight to come out and get two on the board and have enough to win the game.”
Kern admitted he thought Queen Anne’s chances for even playing for the conference title were finished after the Lions’ 1-0 loss at Kent Island on Oct. 19. But Queen Anne’s finished with a 6-1 division record, and because Kent Island and North Caroline — who were each 5-1 in the North — didn’t make up a seventh division game, the Lions were awarded the North title.
“It felt good more so because I did think Kent Island was the deserving team to be the North representative,” said Kern, whose team handed North Caroline its only division loss. The Bulldogs gave Kent Island its lone loss in North play.
Kern may have also wondered if he was going to have enough players to finish the season, after losing two players to knee injuries, then watching junior defender Kylie Charles suffer a leg injury in the eighth minute Monday against the Clippers.
“That’s the hard part. I go practice every day. I never know who’s going to be able to go,” Kern said. “We have some kids, they go, but they’re not 100 percent either. We kind of hold them out of practice a little bit here and there and they give us what they can for the games. But we’re definitely not 100 percent.”
Then there was the Lions’ opponent, Bennett (11-2), which had yielded just four goals all season, was seeking a fifth Bayside title, and had blanked Queen Anne’s, 3-0, in this year’s second game.
“That was the second game of the season and we were still figuring things out,” Kern said. “I think we’ve gotten much better but then we’ve dealt with injuries. We’ve been moving people around to cover spots. It’s been tough. But I will say the girls are resilient and they step up. They give us their best and that’s all we can ask for.”
Despite getting called offsides multiple times due to Queen Anne’s trademark defensive trap, Bennett had the better of the scoring chances in the first half. Ella Briggs sent a shot wide of the left post in the 18th minute and sent a direct kick over the crossbar with 15:22 left. Less than 5 minutes later, Riley Mathews sent a left-footed strike that was handled by Lions keeper Bethany Nicholson (12 saves).
The match appeared headed for a 0-0 tie at half, but with 2:15 remaining the Lions were awarded a direct kick. Wright set up from about 22 yards out on the right side and angled a shot that went over the outstretched arms of Bennett’s leaping freshman keeper Sophia Valenzano and settled into the left side of the goal for a 1-0 Queen Anne’s lead.
“I knew it was the end of the half,” Wright said. “Soccer is such a momentum sport, so I knew we needed to get one in as quick as we could. And I knew we had girls there that could follow it. I was just (telling myself) ‘far post, far post, far post,’ as Kern and (assistant) Jeff (Anthony) always say. That’s what I did and I guess it worked out.
“I didn’t really think it was going to go in,” Wright said of her direct kick. “But it did and it curved a little bit and I was just so excited.”
So was Kern and the Lions bench.
“That strike was such a good strike,” Kern said. “Not many goalies are going to stop that one. But give Jess credit. She hit that ball about as perfect as you can hit it. That was a heckuva shot.”
Then with 4:40 elapsed in the second half, the Clippers were whistled for a foul in the box, setting up Wright for a penalty kick.
“I was a little nervous, I won’t lie,” Wright said. “But I knew I just had to place it. We practice penalty kicks all the time. I just had to take a deep breath, and I knew if we got that goal that was a good lead for us to have in the second half.”
Wright neatly parked the ball into the left side of the lunging Valenzano for a two-goal cushion.
“Jess has kind of been our leader when it comes to the offensive end of the field this year,” Kern said of Wright, whose netted 11 goals and 12 assists this season. “She makes things happen and tonight she hit two good balls,”
Bennett answered by turning up the pressure on Nicholson.
Briggs sent a dangerous shot that zipped past Queen Anne’s fallen keeper, but rolled wide of the left post with 32 minutes remaining. Mathews slammed a drive off the right post 90 seconds later. Briggs fired wide right with a little under 22 minutes showing on the clock, then broke in from left wing and struck a hard shot that Nicholson caught in the midsection with about 9 minutes remaining.
“She’s really stepped up,” Kern said of his sophomore goalie. “We’ve been spoiled having Bre (Athey) for four years and Emma Hill for four years (before that). And then Bethany’s come in here and she’s really done a good job. She comes out well and she wins the ball. And (Queen Anne’s trap) kind of makes it easier for her, giving her that high line; gives her that space and room.”
Briggs’ shot proved to be Bennett’s final scoring chance as the horn sounded with 5:34 left after lightning was spotted.
“I think we played really well today,” Wright said. “We went into this game knowing what needed to be done and because we’ve seen Bennett before. And one of our goals was moving as a unit up the field from defense to offense, and I think we really did that well today.”
