After a 1-4 start to its season a year ago, Easton High’s field hockey team found a groove, winning eight of its last 10 games before falling in the state semifinals to eventual Class 2A state champion Glenelg.
The Warriors graduated key pieces from last year’s 9-6 team, including head coach Alli Szymanski, who accepted a job as an assistant coach at St. Mary’s College.
But new head coach Kim Gibbons-Neff takes over a team that desires to go further than last year.
“We wanted to come up with a team motto,” Gibbons-Neff said. “So they came up with one; “It’s all in, all game, all season # unfinished business.’ Because they feel like they are ready to take it all the way.”
Hoping to get in Easton’s way during the regular season — and should they meet in the playoffs — will be 2A rivals Kent Island — the defending North Bayside champion — and Queen Anne’s — the defending 2A East Region II champion.
“I think we’re going to be pretty good,” said Kent Island head coach Laura Harding, whose team opened its season Friday with a 5-2 victory at Stephen Decatur.
Queen Anne’s head coach Shana Corder thinks her team can also be good this season, though depth is a major concern.
Thin ranks could also be an issue for Saints Peter and Paul, which takes aim at its second Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship in three years. With Holly Grove no longer in the conference, the Sabres’ chief ESIAC competition could be Gunston, where head coach Yvonne Gazelle thinks the Herons are in position to challenge for a championship.
Here’s a look at this year’s area teams:
Easton
Head Coach: Kim Gibbons-Neff
Who’s Where: Goalie: Aubrey Lavezzo (Sr.); Backs: Selene Wagner (Jr.); Annah Mooney (Sr.); Sydney Johnson (Jr.); Kat Booth (Sr.); Katie Blann (Jr.); Midfield: Maddi Spies (Sr.); Mia Wheatley (Sr.); Myka Motovidlak (So.); Kadence McGuckin (Fr.); Stella Kabler (Fr.); Forwards: Jordin Regan (Jr.); Georgia Murdoch (Sr.); Ella Chandler (Sr.); Elisabeth Johnson (Fr.); Emily Branic (Jr.); Olivia Orrell (So.); Emily Dahlen (Sr.).
Outlook: A 1995 graduate of Easton who played for Marty Milbrada, Gibbons-Neff takes over a team that returns 2021 North Bayside Player of the Year Maddi Spies, who was showered with praise by Glenelg head coach Nikki Trunzo after last year’s state semifinal.
“Oh my gosh,” Trunzo said after watching Spies blow up a number of Glenelg scoring chances. “Cool girl and definitely will play, I believe, at the collegiate level. She played so well.”
Spies, along with Wheatley, St. Michaels transfer Motovidlak, McGuckin and Kabler should provide the Warriors a sound midfield. Lavezzo, who was outstanding in the state semifinal, is back in the cage with a defense that figures to be strong, as should the forward line.
“They are a really strong group,” Gibbons-Neff said. “Every one of my lines is strong and they really have great fundamental skills. And we’ve been able to really work on more strategy play rather than focus on the fundamentals of hockey. So that’s been really fun to see how they take it to the next level.”
Kent County
Head Coach: Suzie Wright-Taylor
Who’s Where: GK: Jaci Manning (Jr.); Backs: Addisyn Litton (Jr.); Tess Fuchs (Fr.); Sara Moxley (Sr.); Midfield: Rachel Heldmyer (Sr.); Delaney Jewell (Sr.); Drew Davis (Jr.); Carly King (Jr.); Forwards: Kate Cannon (So.); Bella Blackburn (Sr.); Madison Pekera (Sr.)
Outlook: Wright-Taylor will continue to emphasize the “small but mighty” mantra to her team, which graduated a lot of skill on the offensive end from a year ago.
Though the Trojans upset Easton last season, their head coach expects this year to be more of a challenge with a 13-player roster that includes four players who have never played before, and two others who are back after not playing last year.
“We’re going to get better every game, one game at a time; make improvements” Wright-Taylor said. “And I’m going to be like Mandie (Shockley) at North Caroline, I have seen a lot of improvement already in the girls, especially the girls that are freshmen that have literally never played before, even rec, before they came out. So I have to give them kudos for that.”
Kent Island
Head Coach: Laura Harding
Who’s Where: GK: Allie Cimaglia (Sr.); Backs: Brie Riska (Sr.); Abby Roney (Jr.); Emma Wackowski (Fr.); Lina Donoway (Jr.); Sam Judge (Jr.); Midfield: Kelsey Cavanaugh (Sr.); Megan Carpenter (Sr.); Jamie Tranquill (Jr.); Amy Ludden (Sr.); Rita Yost (Fr.); Sydney Riska (So.); Forwards: Brookey Betcher (Sr.); Ava Ravanbakhhsh (Sr.); Sadie Latchaw (So.); Rhianna Hoffner (Jr.); Willow Yost (Fr.).
Outlook: The Bucs lost 1-0 to Pocomoke in the Bayside Conference championship last year, then lost 1-0 to county rival Queen Anne’s in the 2A East Region II final. Those two losses may provide added motivation this year for a team that again has high expectations.
“Our goal is to obviously go to the state championship,” Harding said. “And we’re playing some very good (out-of-conference) teams (Archbishop Spalding and defending Class 3A state champion Arundel), so hopefully playing the harder teams will help us in the end of a schedule.”
While Harding hopes those games make her team tougher come the end of the season, her lineup may be one of the toughest around.
“We have a solid group of seniors back, like straight down the middle of the field I’ve got a strong group,” Harding said of Cimaglia, Brie Riska, Carpenter, Cavanaugh and Betcher. “All returners. All seniors.”
While Carpenter has verbally committed to the University of Massachusetts, Harding said she is not a senior dominated team, and is deeper than a year ago.
“We have four or five kids that could very easily be on the starting lineup on the bench,” Harding said. “So when somebody gets tired I can fill ‘em with someone of almost the exact same caliber. Last year I hardly subbed at all. This year I’m going to sub a lot more.”
North Caroline
Head Coach: Mandie Shockley
Who’s Where: GK: Amber Baiers (Fr.); Katie Tribbitt (Jr.); Emily Kimble (So.); Faith Johnson (Sr.); Midfield: Reece Bisesi (Fr.); Brooklyn Spencer (Fr.); Maddie Ross (Jr.); Alex Syring (Jr.); Forwards: Morgan Knott (So.); Brooke Garey (Jr.); Gracie Faulkner (Fr.); Kiersten Henry (Fr.); Kylie Ogden (Fr.); Reagan Rizer (Fr.); Abby Jones (Fr.).
Outlook: The Bulldogs are perhaps the youngest team on the Mid-Shore, with nine freshman on their 15-player roster.
“We are definitely in a building year, but they have a lot of potential,” Shockley said.
Shockley saw improvement during the preseason, especially during a play-day with Bohemia Manor and North East.
“The second game, like the improvement from the first quarter to the fourth was incredible,” Shockley said. “They are learning quickly. They adapt quickly. They want to grow. They want to see the team go somewhere.”
Getting the ball inside the circle was a challenge last season, but Shockley said the Bulldogs pushed into the circle multiple times during their play-day.
Queen Anne’s
Head Coach: Shana Corder
Who’s Where: GK: Cassidy Alexander (So.); Backs: Abbi Denes (Jr.); Molly Haus (Jr.); Julia Reburn (So.); Ellee McLean (So.); Midfield: Alyssa Riggleman (Sr.); Brenna McLean (Sr.); Faith Novak (Jr.); Ava Fields (So.); Forwards: Charlotte Dyer (Sr.); Madison Pavlick (Jr.); Gabrielle Scully (Jr.); Jamie Baldwin (So.).
Outlook: The Lions went 6-8 a year ago, suffered three one-goal losses, including a 3-2 heartbreaker to Kent Island in double overtime during the regular season, then eliminated Bucs in the 2A East Region II final before falling to eventual state champion Glenelg in the state quarterfinals.
The defending region champions have seven returning starters, led by Riggleman, Dyer and Brenna McLean, who have been starting for four years.
“I’m looking for them to do big things,” Corder said of her three seniors.
Depth is a major concern though for Corder, whose coaching staff this season includes her daughter Gabrielle.
“If I keep them healthy we’ll be fine,” Corder said. “If we don’t it will be a long season. But I look for them to be contenders ”
St. Michaels
Head Coach: Karen Hopkins
Who’s Where: GK: Madi White (Jr.); Backs: Campbell Gowe (Jr.); Jesse Watts (Sr.); Mackenzie Fox (Sr.); Phoebe Cole (So.); Midfield: Claire Bieber (So.); Maddie Dunker (So.); Brynn Lizewski (So.); Molly Genrich (So.); Riley Papineau (Sr.); Forwards: Katie Jenkins (Jr.); Grace Adkins (Jr.); Abbie Kemp (Sr.); Karina Mazur (So.); Tess Weller (Fr.).
Outlook: The Saints hope to produce a little more firepower this year after losing five games by one goal last year, including three straight in overtime.
A 1998 St. Michaels graduate who played for Debbie McQuaid and then coached from 2006-12, Hopkins begins her second stint as head coach after Emily Ray stepped down a year ago..
“I’m really excited to be back as the head coach and to take this team to where I know their potential is,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins thinks her team’s strength is its defense and midfield, and has experience back in both areas. Now the push will be generating more offense than a year ago.
“I’m really looking forward to us making some goals this year, and showing the Bayside what we’ve got,” Hopkins said.
Saints Peter & Paul
Head Coach: Debbie McQuaid
Who’s Where: GK: Vika Lafferty (Sr.); Charlotte Lewis (Fr.); Backs: Catherine Langston (Sr.); Kat Murphy (So.); Schuyler Gary (Jr.); Midfield: Evelyn Murphy (Sr.); Gennie Webb (Jr.); Morgan Quade (Jr.); Emmary Sweeney (Jr.); Forwards: Cadence Kelly (Jr.); Lexi Ekroos (Sr.); Jules Stepp (Fr.).
Outlook: The Sabres’ ranks may be thin — with just three reserves — but they remain a strong candidate to win a second ESIAC title in three years.
McQuaid’s crew went 11-4 last season before losing to Holly Grove by one goal in the conference championship. And though depth is a concern, a midfield that includes Webb, Evelyn Murphy, Quade and Sweeney, is among the best on the Mid-Shore.
“Hard work and fitness because we don’t have many subs,” McQuaid said of the keys to the season. “We’re kind of thin but the talent we have is good.”
Webb is one of the most skilled players on the Eastern Shore, while Evelyn Murphy is perhaps the ESIAC’s fastest player.
A tougher schedule that includes dates with St. Mary’s, St. Timothy’s and Glenelg Country School, could have the Sabres going one step further than last season.
Gunston
Head Coach: Yvonne Gazelle
Who’s Where: GK: Sophia Kent (Jr.); Backs: Alanna Grace (Sr.); Lea Berling (So.); Samantha Jayne (Jr.); Midfield: Julia McClary (Sr.); Layla Kent (Fr.); Kate Campbell (Sr.); Forwards: Anna Szwaja (Jr.); Lane Parkhurst (Sr.); Grace Shepherd (So.); Julia Reed (Sr.)
Outlook: Reed scored twice and Parkhurst, Szwaja, Shepherd and Kent added one goal apiece in last week’s 6-0 season-opening rout of Annapolis Area Christian.
“They’re looking really good,” Gazelle said.
Gunston started with 17 players last year, but lost two to injury for the bulk of the season. Gazelle has 21 on this year’s team and doesn’t think there will be a huge drop off in play when she substitutes.
“I have some new girls, some good blood and they’re playing really well,” Gazelle said. “I’ve got girls I can pull from the bench to play just as well as my starters.”
That depth could have the Herons challenging for the ESIAC championship.
“I’m hoping we can win the whole thing this year, but we’ll see,” Gazelle said.
