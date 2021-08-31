Dan Mangum was shooting for two firsts his final year as Colonel Richardson High’s head football coach — a home playoff game and a victory in that game.
The Colonels earned home-field advantage in 2019, but lost to Fallston in the opening round of the Class 1A East Region playoffs.
While there were no playoffs in the abbreviated spring season, the Colonels again have their sights set on making the postseason this year. But they want more than just home-field this time around.
“Their goal is to try to win at least six (regular-season) games, get into the playoffs, get a home game, win their first home game, make it to the second round, (and) try to get a win there,” said James Jackson, who begins his second season as head coach. “That’s all they’re talking this year. They want to be the first group to make it at least to the second round of the playoffs.”
Eleven returning seniors figure to help that cause, led by senior Cam Errickson, who earned first team 1A all-Bayside Conference honors at wingback and defensive end during the spring.
“This is our chance to probably get a home playoff and a win,” Jackson said. “The experience we have this year. ... I can’t remember the last time we had 11 seniors on one team that had played together for at least two or three years.”
Ten of those seniors are on offense, including the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Errickson, who carried 84 times for 733 yards and 15 touchdowns in the spring for the 4-3 Colonels. Wingback maybe the Colonels’ deepest position with seniors Kadin Egbert (5-9, 175), Sam Souil (5-7, 160) and Jorselen Gabriel (5-6, 145) helping Errickson carry the load, along with junior fullback Camron Gondeck (5-11, 185).
While the majority of the North Bayside’s seven football teams will have new starting quarterbacks, senior Zach Robbins (5-10, 165) returns for Colonel and may have been one of the biggest beneficiaries from the spring season.
“Zach’s got a lot more confidence than he had during the spring,” Jackson said.
Providing protection and opening the holes will be what looks to be a solid offensive line, spearheaded by senior left tackle Hunter Wolfe (6-2, 235), a first-team all-conference pick in the spring. He will line up next to sophomore guard Brennan Thomas (6-0, 225). Junior Will Thomas (5-9, 325) — Brennan’s brother — starts at center and is flanked on the right by senior guard Lesly Fluerissaint (6-3, 205) and senior tackle Austin Carmean (5-8, 180).
Seniors Bryce Lewis (5-11, 180) and Tyrik Braboy (5-9, 170) line up at tight end, but will move to wide receiver in throwing situations.
“Offense is looking good,” said Jackson, who saw encouraging signs during a quad scrimmage with Southern, Crossland and Leonardtown. “Moved the ball extremely well against all three of them. And then we had another scrimmage against Polytech and moved the ball against them as well.”
Plenty of the same faces show up on the defensive side of the ball.
The interior line has size with junior noseguard Austin Alexander (5-11, 320) and tackles Brennan Thomas, Fluerissaint and junior Kadyn Cephas (6-1, 280). Errickson is back at defensive end along with Lewis. Carmean and Gondeck man the inside linebacking spots. The secondary features Souil at one corner, and either Robbins or Braboy at the other, while Gabriel and Egbert start at safety.
“I felt as though we struggled a little bit against Leonardtown,” Jackson said of his defense. “They were a little bit bigger than us. But after getting hit a couple of times by them, their line, I thought our guys starting holding their own.”
Still, Jackson thinks the pieces are in place to finish a fourth straight season .500 or better.
“I feel this group can do a lot of big things,” Jackson said. “This is our chance to probably get a home playoff game and a (playoff) win with the experience we’ve got this year.”
