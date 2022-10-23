BALTIMORE (AP) — Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns in his first game back from a major knee injury, and the Baltimore Ravens avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a couple huge Cleveland penalties that helped them hold off the Browns 23-20 on Sunday.
Baltimore (4-3) has blown a double-digit lead in the second half of each of its three losses this season. The Ravens led 23-13 after Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with 11:24 remaining, but the Browns quickly responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt to make it a three-point game. Then a fumble by Baltimore’s Justice Hill gave Cleveland the ball at its own 16 with 3:12 to play.
The Browns reached the Baltimore 34 before an offensive pass interference call wiped out a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper, who appeared to hold off cornerback Marcus Peters with his left arm. Cleveland still made it back into position to try a long field goal, but a false start before that snap forced Cade York to try it from 60.
His attempt was blocked by Malik Harrison with 1:59 remaining, and the Ravens were able to run out most of the remaining time.
Cleveland (2-5) has lost four in a row.
Edwards missed all of last season and the first six games of this one, but he rushed for 66 yards scored on runs of 7 and 1. The latter came on a fourth-down play in the third quarter that made it 20-10. Baltimore remained tied with Cincinnati atop the AFC North.
The Ravens trailed 10-3 after one — the first time all season they were behind after any quarter except the fourth. Their offense seemed to find a rhythm late in the second, when Lamar Jackson led a 10-play, 80-yard drive, and Edwards’ first TD put Baltimore up 13-10 at halftime.
Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett lost a fumble, giving the Ravens the ball at the Cleveland 25, and Edwards capped that short drive with another touchdown.
This was the first game all season Baltimore didn’t score first, and the first time the Ravens allowed any points on an opponent’s first possession. Cleveland marched 75 yards in 11 plays after the opening kickoff and took the lead on a 2-yard run by Chubb.
The teams traded field goals, and then Baltimore settled for another one that made it 10-6 even after a punt return had given the Ravens the ball at the Cleveland 21.
Neither team had a great deal of success passing — and the Browns lost tight end David Njoku to an ankle injury after he caught a team-high seven passes for 71 yards. Jackson was sacked three times and threw for only 120 yards. Brissett was 22 of 27 for 258 yards, but he was sacked five times and fumbled on one of them.
INJURIES
Edwards’ return is another chapter in Baltimore’s ongoing injury saga in the backfield. He and J.K. Dobbins missed all of last season with knee injuries. Dobbins returned earlier this season but is now back on injured reserve. Justice Hill returned from an ankle injury Sunday and ran for 26 yards. ... Browns TE Pharaoh Brown was evaluated for a concussion, and LB Jacob Phillips had a shoulder injury.
CHAMPIONS HONORED
The Ravens honored their most recent Super Bowl championship team on the 10th anniversary of that 2012 season. Plenty of players from that team were on hand and introduced before the game, including Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who did his famous dance while taking the field.
Running back Ray Rice, whose career ended in 2014 after video surfaced of him striking his fiancée in the elevator of a hotel, was also on hand and received a big cheer from the crowd.
UP NEXT
Browns: Host the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 31 in a Monday night game.
Ravens: Visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
Bengals 35, Falcons 17
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as Cincinnati scored on its first four possessions on the way to a 35-17 win over Atlanta.
The Cincinnati quarterback played his best game of the season, finishing 34 of 42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns and running for a 1-yard score as the defending AFC champion Bengals (4-3) moved above .500 for the first time this season.
Receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd both eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the first half. Boyd finished with a career-high 155 yards on eight catches. Chase also caught eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Marcus Mariota completed just eight passes for the Falcons (3-4), whose strong running game was also stymied by Cincinnati. Mariota threw for 124 yards and Atlanta generated only 214 yards of offense to the Bengals’ 537.
Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins had five receptions for 93 yards, including a 22-yard reception that set up Burrow’s TD plunge in the third quarter that put the Bengals up 35-17.
Burrow started by connecting with a wide-open Boyd in stride down the middle for a 60-yard touchdown. After an Atlanta punt, a scrambling Burrow hit Joe Mixon on second-and-5 for 22 yards to extend a drive that Mixon finished off with a 1-yard TD plunge.
After another punt, Burrow went to work again, completing seven passes in a row, the last a 32-yard scoring toss to Chase amid two defenders.
Down 21-0, the Falcons then pieced together a 10-minute drive capped by a 1-yard dive by Tyler Allgeier — his first NFL touchdown.
Chase caught his second TD pass late in the first half, stopping at the sideline to make the catch and then running past cornerback Darren Hall.
Atlanta then scored 10 points in final 39 seconds of the half. Mariota hit Damiere Byrd for a 75-yard TD. After a Cincinnati three-and out, Younghoe Koo booted a 43-yard field goal to make it 28-17 at the half.
Titans 19, Colts 10
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Adams returned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career, and Tennessee never trailed, beating Indianapolis for its second straight sweep of its AFC South rivals.
The reigning two-time division champion Titans (4-2) won their fourth straight overall, and they’ve now beaten the Colts five straight and six of the past seven. This was just their fourth sweep of the Colts since becoming division rivals in 2002.
Randy Bullock matched his career high with four field goals, the last two providing Tennessee’s first points this season in the fourth quarter. Bullock’s 48-yarder provided the final margin with 4:47 remaining.
The Titans forced three turnovers, the last on Michael Pittman Jr.’s fumble with 3:22 left. Jeffery Simmons also had one of three sacks for Tennessee.
Derrick Henry helped seal the win with his third straight 100-yard rushing game, finishing with a season-high 128 yards on 30 carries.
The Colts (3-3-1) came in having won three of four to nip at Tennessee’s heels in the division and wound up snapping a two-game winning streak. Worse, they’ve trailed by at least 10 in each of their first five divisional games.
Indianapolis managed to salvage a tie in the opener and rallied to beat Jacksonville last week.
This was Tennessee’s reunion weekend featuring about 130 former Oilers and Titans, including Warren Moon and Dan Pastorini along with Chris Johnson and Delanie Walker. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also was on hand.
Indianapolis was driving when Adams jumped a Matt Ryan pass for Parris Campbell and ran up the right sideline for the TD that gave the Titans a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. It was the longest interception return for Tennessee since Zach Brown had a 79-yarder on Dec. 30, 2012, against the Jaguars.
David Long Jr. picked off Ryan’s pass on the next possession as the Titans led 13-0 at halftime.
INJURIES
Tannehill gave the Titans a scare when he went down after completing a short pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter. He stayed on the field, then limped off and went into the medical tent. He missed only one play, returning with an injured right ankle for the next series.
Simmons hurt an ankle in the fourth quarter.
Center Ben Jones went down late in the first quarter when the Titans had to settle for a field goal. He returned on the next series. Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu went down on a kickoff return in the second quarter.
Colts linebacker Grant Stuard was knocked from the game with a pectoral injury.
TIMELY PICK-UPS
Adams is among the 20 different defensive starters used by Tennessee this season. The Titans signed Adams off Pittsburgh’s practice squad along with cornerback Terrance Mitchell off New England’s practice squad Sept. 21. Adams came in with seven career interceptions. Mitchell forced the third and final Colts’ turnover.
