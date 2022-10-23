Browns Ravens Football

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stiff-arms Cleveland linebacker Deion Jones during Sunday’s second half.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns in his first game back from a major knee injury, and the Baltimore Ravens avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a couple huge Cleveland penalties that helped them hold off the Browns 23-20 on Sunday.

