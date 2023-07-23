EASTON — Clint Moxey didn’t raise his voice, flap his arms, or throw his cap.
Instead, Cambridge’s manager looked at his team seated before him in left field and delivered a simple message.
“This is gone. This is over with,” Moxey said early Sunday afternoon after Cambridge lost to Montgomery County, 12-2, in four innings on the second day of the Maryland Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball tournament at North Easton Park’s J. Howard Anthony Field. “Let’s move on, be ready for tomorrow.”
Cambridge (0-1) will look to avoid elimination Monday when it plays either Rising Sun or Hagerstown at 7 p.m. at North Easton Park.
Montgomery County (2-0) advances to Tuesday’s winners’ bracket final where it will meet either Fruitland or Hughesvillee at 5:30 p.m.
Montgomery collected five of its eight hits during a four-run first inning.
Sana Watanuki, Konnor Huang (2 for 2) and Freddy Sharman each hit consecutive one-out singles off Cambridge starting pitcher Owen Jones, with Sharman’s scoring Watanuki for the game’s first run. Thomas Wilan (2 for 2, four RBIs) followed by lining a two-run double in the right center-field gap for a 3-0 lead. Wilan moved to third on a wild pitch and scored when teammate Ben Rupar — on a dropped third strike — drew a throw to first base.
After walking Sam Carpenter and a single by William Shanahan Jeffries, Jones induced Izaak Freimann into an inning-ending groundout.
Montgomery lengthened its lead to 7-0 in the second, taking advantage of three Cambridge errors. Kohen Mowbray relieved Jones with two outs in the second, but a throwing error on Watanuki’s bunt allowed two runs to score. Watanuki was called out for sliding head-first into second base, ending the inning.
“This was uncommon for us,” Clint Moxey said. “The errors, that’s what killed us today. We’ve played clean (defensively) up to this game.”
Moxey said his team had also hit well entering the state tournament, but couldn’t come up with a timely hit when needed Sunday.
Cambridge, which stranded a total of seven runners, pulled within 7-1 in the bottom of the second when Mason Moore skied out to right field, scoring Carter Dockins, who had drawn a leadoff walk. But Cambridge couldn’t get any closer, as Rupar, Montgomery’s starting pitcher, got a called third strike with runners on second and third to end the threat.
Montgomery added to its lead again in the third. Huang hit an opposite-field double to the left-field wall to open the inning. Freddy Sharman reached on an error. Wilan then singled to center, plating Huang and Sharman for a 9-1 lead. Wilan eventually scored on an error and Jeffries, who reached on a fielder’s choice, scored later in the inning on a passed ball to make it 11-1.
Cambridge put together a second potential big rally in the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Huang walked Jacob Moxey to score Ryan Reynolds, who had drawn a leadoff walk. Sharman relieved Huang with the bases still loaded, but escaped the jam when he got an inning-ending flyout.
“We just got to hit better and field better,” Clint Moxey said. “We clean a few things up and we come out tomorrow ready to go.”
Jimmy Small drew a leadoff walked and eventually scored on a passed ball to widen Montgomery’s lead to 12-2 in the top of the fourth.
Carpenter came on in relief to start the fourth for Montgomery County. Cambridge got its second hit of the game when Hunter Hall reached on a one-out infield hit. But Carpenter got a called strike three before getting a game-inning groundout to short.
AMERICAN LEGION
Caroline 5, Boonsboro 3
FREDERICK — Jaden Brooks went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored, and Zach Robbins yielded two earned runs over five innings Sunday, as Caroline Post 29 defeated Boonsboro in the elimination bracket of the American Legion state tournament at McCurdy Field.
Robbins allowed four hits, walked five and struck out three. Jacob Cohee pitched two innings of no-hit ball, allowing one earned run and a walk. He struck out one.
Caroline (2-1) built a 3-0 first-inning lead and widened it to 4-0 in the second. Boonsboro Post 10 pulled within 4-2 in the third. Post 29 added a run for a 5-2 lead in the fifth. Boonsboro got within 5-3 in the seventh but got no closer.
Tanner Young (1 for 2) walked and scored twice for Caroline, and Carter Walters (1 for 3) walked and knocked in one run. Hunter Wolfe was 1 for 2 with a run scored, and Jacob Cohee was 1 for 2 with a walk, run and one RBI.
