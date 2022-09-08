APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Frances Tiafoe reacts Wednesday after defeating Andrey Rublev during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.

 AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s run to the U.S. Open semifinals is, first and foremost, about Tiafoe himself, a 24-year-old from Maryland who took up tennis because his father was a janitor at a junior training center, a player who never won a match past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament until now, who owns one career ATP title and a sub-.500 career record, and whose ranking ranged from 24 to 74 over the past two seasons.

