Phillies Mets Baseball

Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer looks back while speaking with home plate umpire Tripp Gibson before Thursday’s fifth inning against Philadelphia.

 AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Warming up to start the fifth inning, Max Scherzer was stopped by umpire Tripp Gibson from throwing his eighth and usually last warmup pitch. The 2-minute, 15-second clock between innings had run down.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.