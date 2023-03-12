SEC Alabama Texas A M Basketball

Alabama players pose with the trophy Sunday after defeating Texas A&M for the Southeastern Conference Tournament title.

 AP PHOTO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Miller walked along the front row, celebrating and slapping high-fives with family and friends. Even his high school coach was in the building.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.