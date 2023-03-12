NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Miller walked along the front row, celebrating and slapping high-fives with family and friends. Even his high school coach was in the building.
Playing in his hometown certainly made the Southeastern Conference Tournament a friendly location for the league’s best player and tourney MVP — a freshman who also finds himself fielding questions about his off-court actions in January.
Miller scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as fourth-ranked Alabama smothered No. 18 Texas A&M 82-63 on Sunday for the Crimson Tide’s second SEC Tournament championship in three seasons.
“It means a lot just to have my family come just five minutes down the road to watch me play ...,” Miller said. “The fun part is just really going out and getting a win with my guys in the SEC championship.”
It was the Crimson Tide’s second SEC double dip in three seasons, having picked up their regular-season trophy Friday. The Tide (29-5) extended the program record for wins while adding its eighth tournament title in its 15th appearance; both second only to Kentucky in the SEC.
Alabama coach Nate Oats said sweeping the SEC twice in three years with totally different teams speaks to the talent they’ve recruited.
“We’re fortunate to have the best player on the floor this year every time we walked out with Brandon,” Oats said of the AP All-SEC player and newcomer of the year.
Miller was greeted by a roaring crowd that was filled with Alabama fans during pre-game introductions, then posted his ninth double-double of the season.
“He’s a mismatch nightmare,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said of Miller. “Who’s going to guard him? He can pass, dribble and shoot. He’s a position-less player that has size. He has that same versatility on that other end.”
Miller has been a driving force for Alabama all season as it chases a top seeding in the NCAA Tournament. But the team also is dealing with the fallout of former Tide player Darius Miles and another man being indicted on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.
In February, an investigator testified that Miles texted Miller to bring him his gun. Police also said that Jaden Bradley also was at the scene. Neither Miller nor Bradley have been charged, and both have been playing — Miller, especially.
Oats said the team never loses sight of the tragedy, saying “it’s always there.”
“But today with the team we’re going to celebrate this win without losing sight of that. Moving forward, we’re going to try to keep the team focused on the task at hand, just like we have, without ever losing sight of the fact it’s an unbelievably sad situation.”
Jahvon Quinerly, who was 0-of-9 shooting with one point in the semifinal, scored 13 of his 22 points in the first half. Charles Bediako had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Tide.
The second-seeded Aggies (25-9) dropped to 0-3 in the tournament finale, losing for a second straight year. Dexter Dennis led Texas A&M with 14 points, Wade Taylor IV had 13 and Tyrece Radford 12.
Alabama snapped a five-game skid to Texas A&M, which included a 67-61 loss in College Station on March 4 in the regular season.
“Just a different atmosphere, totally different game for a championship,” Taylor said of the difference between the two games.
Mark Sears opened with a 3-pointer, and Alabama never trailed, making four of its first six 3s. The Tide led by as many as 33-17 with 4:10 left on a pair of free throws by Miller and 34-23 at halftime.
The Aggies could not knock down shots, shooting a season-low 29.7% (19-of-64) from the floor, and never got closer than nine in the second half.
The Tide padded their lead to as much as 25 before Oats pulled his starters.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: The best the Aggies could do in the first half was force a shot clock violation with 1:37 left. The SEC leader in free throws attempted — and among only three teams nationally with more than 800 free throws attempted this season — made 20-of-24 at the line. It wasn’t nearly enough.
Alabama: Oats improved to 6-1 in the SEC Tournament, and his winning percentage is second since 1979 only to Rick Pitino who went 17-1 for a 94.4% mark at Kentucky. ... The Tide also improved to 9-0 in Nashville under Oats, including 6-0 at Bridgestone Arena where the SEC Tournament is scheduled to be held through 2030 with an option to extend to 2035.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: Now turns its attention to what should be Williams’ first NCAA Tournament berth in his fourth season there after the Aggies were snubbed last year.
Alabama: Polished off its case for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after No. 3 Kansas lost in the Big 12 Tournament title game.
VCU 68, Dayton 56
NEW YORK (AP) — As VCU prepared to cut down the nets at Barclays Center, its band — The Peppas — broke into a rocking rendition of Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind.”
For all the Rams’ success in the Atlantic 10 in recent years, they have had few opportunities to party in Brooklyn.
This time, with a conference championship and an NCAA Tournament bid on the line, VCU earned a chance to celebrate.
Jalen DeLoach had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and top-seeded VCU beat second-seeded Dayton 68-56 on Sunday to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament for the first time in eight years.
“To get to the championship game at VCU is something we want to do all the time, but we want to go win and to win it you got to go take it,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “I thought, at least the last 10 minutes of that game, we made plays, we had aggressiveness, we had toughness around the rim and rebounding and our defense showed up.”
VCU held Dayton to six points and no field goals over the final 10:12.
Ace Baldwin added 16 points and seven assists, sending the Rams (27-7) to the NCAA tourney with a nine-game winning streak and a title that has often alluded them during an otherwise impressive run of consistency.
VCU played in the A-10 final six times from 2013-21, winning just once in 2015 when it beat Dayton.
DaRon Holmes II tried to carry the Flyers (22-12) to their first A-10 title since 2003 and first NCAA bid in six years. Holmes had 28 points and 16 rebounds, but didn’t get enough help in the second half.
“They did a pretty good plan of executing their game plan in the second half,” Holmes said. “We just couldn’t fix it.”
The 6-foot-10 sophomore was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, averaging 22 points in three games at Barclays Center.
VCU earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, but the Rams haven’t played in the tournament since 2019. VCU had to forfeit its first-round game in 2021 because of COVID-19 protocols.
“It hurt a lot,” Baldwin said. Now, with another shot, “We plan to make a run,” he said.
The Rams and Flyers split two regular-season games, decided by a total of three points. The rubber match was more of the same.
The Flyers bolted to a 10-point lead early in the second half, but Baldwin tied it at 47 with a 3 with 11:50 left in the second half and the Rams slowly edged away from there.
“I said we will not win the game if we don’t get tougher on defense,” Rhoades said.
VCU converted three straight second-chance opportunities into seven points in the final 3 1/2 minutes, with DeLoach’s work on the offensive glass spurring the effort. Brandon Johns muscled in a layup that gave the Rams a 65-56 lead with 1:57 left.
A day after Dayton’s Toumani Camara went 12 for 13 from the floor in the semifinals against Fordham, he got into foul trouble and went scoreless in the first half against VCU. He fouled out with six points and six rebounds.
The 6-9 Mustapha Amzil stepped up to pair with Holmes to wear out the Rams inside. The two bigs combined to shoot 10 for 14 from the floor and score 29 points as Dayton took a 36-30 lead at halftime.
BIG PICTURE
The Atlantic 10 will be a one-bid league in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.
Typically one of the strongest mid-major conferences, the A-10 put six teams in the NCAA field in 2014 to cap a run of three years in which it had a total of 15 bids.
Dayton was 28-2 and on its way to being one of the top seeds in the 2020 NCAA Tournament before March Madness was cancelled by the pandemic.
But the conference has slipped over the past couple of seasons, putting only two teams in the NCAAs each of the last two seasons. And last year the A-10 needed a championship game upset by Richmond over Davidson to get that second team in via its automatic bid.
UP NwwwXT
Dayton: The Flyers haven’t been in the NCAA Tournament since a run of four straight appearances from 2014-17. They’ll hope for an NIT bid.
“There’s a big level of disappointment that we weren’t able to finish the job,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said.
VCU: The Rams will be making their 10th NCAA appearance since 2011, when coach Shaka Smart led them from the First Four to Final Four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.