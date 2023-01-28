Alabama Oklahoma Basketball

Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves (35) drives against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) during Saturday’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 30 points, and Oklahoma beat No. 2 Alabama 93-69 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge to end the Crimson Tide’s nine-win streak.


