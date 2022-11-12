BURTONSVILLE — Kent Island High’s field hockey team needed just a sliver of a second more.
But the official’s whistle sounded before Megan Carpenter’s final shot of her high school career crossed the goal line Thursday night at Paint Branch High, sealing Manchester Valley’s 2-1 shootout victory over the heartbroken Buccaneers in a Class 2A state semifinal.
“I’ve never coached in a game like that in my life,” Kent Island head coach Laura Harding said. “It was just insane.”
And it was filled with Kent Island opportunities.
Carpenter, the Bucs’ brilliant senior standout bound for the University of Massachusetts, was foiled twice on penalty-stroke opportunities by Mavericks’ senior goalie Charlotte Schurman — once with 2:40 remaining in regulation, and again with 52 seconds left in the first 10-minute overtime.
“She stepped up huge,” Manchester Valley head coach Denean Koontz said of Schurman. “I mean to have to defend four penalty strokes, and then end regulation (and two overtimes) and go one v ones, she was huge. You’ve got to have the mental toughness and the physical toughness. She had both tonight.”
Manchester Valley (12-2-1) lost Emma Gleespen for two minutes on a card with 6:16 left in the first overtime — giving the Bucs a 6-on-5 advantage in field players — then lost Sophie Baer to a 10-minute yellow card with 52 seconds remaining in the first extra session, giving Kent Island an extra player for almost the entire second overtime.
“We had plenty of opportunities,” Harding said. “We had that girl that was out for 10 minutes on a card and we just couldn’t get it in.”
The teams reached the end of regulation tied 1-1 then battled through two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods, pushing the game into a shootout.
On the Bucs’ second one-on-one shootout opportunity, Jordan O’Connor was tripped by Schurman, setting up a third penalty stroke chance. But the game remained knotted as Emma Wackowski’s shot went wide of the cage.
Amanda Herrold scored on Manchester Valley’s third one-one-one chance. Jamie Tranquill’s bid to pull Kent Island even went wide. Allie Largent then circled wide of Bucs goalie Allie Cimaglia to score for a 2-0 Mavericks’ lead.
Kent Island cut its deficit to 2-1, when Brianna Riska was tripped by Schurman on the Bucs’ fourth one-one-one, setting up a fourth penalty stroke that Carpenter snapped into the upper left corner. Cimaglia stopped Elizabeth Szybalski on Manchester Valley’s fifth one-one-one, bringing on Carpenter for a chance to tie.
Each shooter during the one-on-one starts at the 25-yard line and has 10 seconds to score. Schurman made an initial stop of Carpenter, who then shot a backhand that banged off the crossbar. Carpenter quickly retrieved the rebound and drove a shot into the back of the cage, but not before the official had blown his whistle, signaling the ball had not crossed the goal line in time.
“That was an amazing way to end a state semifinal game,” Harding said. “Megan’s shot went in but he blew the whistle a second before or whatever it was. It’s hard. It’s tough. It was like milliseconds. He blew the whistle and then it went in.
“They have 10 seconds and she didn’t get it in in 10 seconds, so …” said Harding, who did not protest the official’s call on Carpenter’s final shot. “She also missed two strokes and she was beating herself up about that. She’s going to have a tough night. But I love her and I know she’s going to be OK.”
Kent Island (13-4) took a 1-0 lead with 4:33 left in the first quarter, when Willow Yost scored off a penalty corner from the left side of the circle. The Mavericks tied the game at 1-all on Herrold’s goal with 4:31 remaining in the second quarter.
The game remained a stalemate, as Manchester Valley survived two Kent Island corner chances in the final 11 seconds of the first overtime, and three more in the first four minutes of the second OT.
“When you have to play 10 minutes of overtime, full field a player down, that tells you about your team’s heart,” Koontz said. “When we talked before the game we said, ‘Talent is visible. Skills are visible. What’s going to win this game is what’s invisible. It’s your hustle.’ And that’s what they did.”
Each team’s first player in the shootout was stopped, Cimaglia denying Ashley Mountcastle, before Schurman made a save on Brookey Betcher.
“Their goalie played amazing,” Harding said of Schurman. “She stopped the penalty strokes and she did great in the one v ones. And that’s what a good goalie does.
“Allie is amazing at one v ones,” Harding added of her goalie, who didn’t hesitate to challenge shooters and dove to make multiple stops in the shootout. “She dives, she splits. She’s a phenomenal athlete.”
Cimaglia dove to stop Baer on Manchester Valley’s second attempt. O’Connor was tripped by Schurman, setting up the Bucs’ third penalty stroke opportunity that sailed wide.
Herrold’s goal put the Mavericks ahead after three shooters. Largent made it 2-0 Manchester Valley, but Carpenter trimmed that advantage with her penalty stroke.
“Hands down to number five,” Koontz said of Carpenter. “What a heckuva player. I don’t know her, I’ve never seen her, but she was awesome player. Kudos to her.”
Cimaglia came off her line to stop Szybalski on the Mavs’ fifth attempt, before time ran out on the Bucs.
Notes: All four of Kent Island’s losses this year came by one goal. ... Glenelg defeated Manchester Valley, 2-0, Saturday for its second straight 2A state championship.
