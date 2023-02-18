A 20-point loss at Delmarva Christian Jan. 19 showed Saints Peter and Paul High’s girls’ basketball team it had a lot of work to do.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SSPP 46 — DELMARVA CHRISTIAN 35
A one-point, come-from-behind victory on their home floor Feb. 7 provided the Sabres with a healthy dose of confidence and proved they had indeed closed that gap on the Royals.
Sts. Peter & Paul widened that gap Friday night on the Royals’ home floor in Georgetown, Delaware, and didn’t stop until it had earned a 46-35 victory over the defending champion for its first Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference basketball title since 2017.
“It was amazing,” said Sabres head coach Katie Murphy, whose team won 12 of its last 13 games to close the season with a 15-5 record. “They showed up united as a team, ready to put all the parts together. Coaching from the sidelines it was like watching magic happen. Everything just came together. It was great.”
Junior Morgan Quade scored a team-high 18 points and freshman center Avery McCall had 14 for Sts. Peter & Paul. But the Sabres put together another complete effort. Hattie Messick, Evelyn Murphy, Sam Murphy (five steals) and Ashley Reinoehl again played harassing defense that helped trigger the Sabres’ transition game throughout the contest.
SSPP held Delmarva Christian to its two lowest point totals of the season.
Kent Island 49 Queen Anne’s 22
CENTREVILLE — Senior Allison Corbin scored 16 points Friday as the Buccaneers capped a perfect regular season with a victory over their county rival.
Lilli Dauses had 14 points and Sydney Riska added 10 for Kent Island, which improved to 20-0 overall, 16-0 North Bayside.
The Buccaneers face Stephen Decatur for the Bayside Conference championship Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Wicomico Civic Center. Kent Island will also be the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A East Region II playoffs.
