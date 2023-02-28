Molly Kroeger didn’t want to know.
Sure, the availability of scoring on the pool deck during the annual state high school championships allowed swimmers to check their team’s standing as the meet progressed.
But Easton High’s senior standout didn’t want to hear any updates during Saturday’s Class 3A-2A-1A state meet at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center in College Park.
“Earlier in the week I mentioned to the team, ‘Guys, let’s not check. We want it to be a surprise if we’re going to place,’” Kroeger said.
Kroeger though was unaware her father, Easton assistant Tim Kroeger, had already figured out that a second-place finish by the Warriors in the night’s final event — the 400-yard freestyle relay — would give Easton’s girls their first state championship in school history. But head coach Mary Gibson and her assistant agreed not to share that information.
“He didn’t want to freak them out,” Gibson said. “He just told the girls, ‘Have a safe start and enjoy.’”
But it was too late. Easton’s scenario had already been leaked.
“We were about to swim and one of my teammates came up to me and she’s like, ‘You guys have to swim so fast right now,’” said Kroeger, who led off the 400. “I was like freaking out. I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ Yes, they were checking the scores.”
Tim Kroeger’s calculations checked out moments later, as Molly, Claire Morris, Isabella Westerfield and Maddy Finch took second place in the 400 relay, giving Easton’s girls the state title by one point over Poolesville.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Molly Kroeger said. “It’s really surreal. Ending my senior season like that was really awesome. I’m so proud of the entire team. I mean we’ve worked so hard this season and it was just really cool to be able to go and win by one point.
“It feels like a dream right now,” Kroeger continued. “I’m still is shock that it happened. When they announced it, we all knew that we had won. So just the feeling of getting the trophy and being able to hold it and show the team. That was pretty awesome. Definitely one of the top moments in my swimming career I think was that moment.”
Kroeger had a number of memorable moments Saturday.
She started by defending her state title in the 200 freestyle with a personal-record time of 1 minute, 51.94 seconds, lowering her own school record, and breaking the 3A-2A-1A state mark set by Poolesville’s Moshelle Borjigin in 2020 of 1:52.17.
But Kroeger admitted to being nervous prior to her two individual events. Part of it was the worry of defending her state titles. The other part was again connected to Poolesville.
“Usually Poolesville swims pretty slow at their regional meet,” Kroeger said. “So I was a little worried they were just going in with slow seed times, and then they were just going to come out of nowhere and destroy me. That was a little nerve-wracking.
“Definitely more worried in the 200 than the 500,” said Kroeger, the No. 1 seed in both events. “Especially the 200 because the second-place girl (Poolesville senior Maggie Rose Rook) was (seeded) only 2 seconds behind me, and I knew she had a faster personal-best time than what her seed time was going in.”
Those nerves were soon washed away.
“Going off the start we were pretty close together,” Kroeger said of her duel with Rook. “And then after the first 50 I just kind of took off and she fell behind. That’s when I kind of just felt like, ‘Yeah, I got this.’”
Rook finished second in 1:54.44.
Kroeger and Rook went head-to-head five events later in the 500, and again Kroeger felt in control coming off the first turn en route to winning in 5:02.64, lowering her school record and again breaking the previous 3A-2A-1A state mark of 5:03.89 set by Borjigin in 2018. Rook again was second in 5:13.99.
Kroeger came right back to anchor Easton’s 200 freestyle relay, teaming with freshman Maddie Weems, junior Isabella Westerfield and senior Kylie Weems for a first-place and school-record 1:39.11, more than a full second ahead of second-place La Plata (1:40.84).
“I was really excited before I dove into the pool because we had a pretty good lead on both of the other teams by the time I was about to swim,” Kroeger said of the 200 relay. “So diving in I knew that we were going to be able to take the title there. That relay team, we’ve worked really hard this season. So that was pretty cool. It was really fun.”
Kroeger also knew if Easton was to become the first Bayside school to win a state championship since Queen Anne’s County’s girls in 2009, the Warriors would need more than just her efforts. And that’s exactly what they got.
“Everything counted,” Gibson said. “(Points were awarded) All the way down to 16th place.
Gibson noted Poolesville’s disqualification in the 200 free relay was a factor.
But so was Finch, a freshman, taking runner-up honors in both the 200 individual medley (PR 2:10.85) and the 100 breaststroke (school-record 1:06.26). So was Maddie Weems placing third in the 50 freestyle (24.56) and the 100 free (52.91) — a time that qualified her for the YMCA Nationals. Maddie Weems, Finch, Kylie Weems and Aubrey Lavezzo were third in the 200 medley relay (1:51.77).
Every point counted, including the 24 provided by Westerfield with her sixth-place in the 500 and her eighth-place in the 50 free. Kylie Weems added another 14, finishing 10th in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. And Lavezzo’s 13th-place finish in the 100 butterfly was worth another five.
“Just relief for the kids,” Gibson said of her feelings afterward. “One point. Amazing. They’d never been state champs before. And on the bus ride home the kids said, ‘Can we initial the back of our trophy?’ The kids were so excited. And they did.”
Boys’ Notes: Kent Island senior Caden Latchaw was second in the boys’ 100 breaststroke (58.23, fifth in the 50 free (22.48), joined Dylan McCormick, Johnathan Mangold and Giovanni Aguirre to finish 10th in the 200 medley relay (1:48.91), and teamed with Aguirre, McCormick and Liam Hoffner for 10th place in the 200 free relay (1:36.41). .... Kent County sophomore Henry Martinez was fourth in the 50 free (22.38) and eighth in the 100 free (50.15). … Easton junior Brady Tipton was eighth in the 500 free (5:08.51).
Girls’ Notes: Kent Island senior Rachel Rickabaugh was third in the 200 free (2:00.27), fifth in the 500 free (5:30.82), and teamed with Camryn Sedora, Jordan Sarier and Marissa White for fifth in the 200 free relay (1:47.41) … Sedora, Maddie Hull, White and Rickabaugh were fifth in the 400 free relay (3:53.83)…. Sedora was seventh in the 100 back (1:06.46). ... Kent County freshman MaryJane Joiner was seventh in the 200 free (2:08.78) and 10th in the 100 butterfly (1:07.04). …Queen Anne’s freshman Bianca Baker was fourth in the 50 free (25.33) and sixth in the 100 back (1:05.75), and joined Haley Cole, Madison Lebkicker and Brenna McLean to finish 10th in the 200 medley relay (2:00.57). Queen Anne’s Maddie Clagett, Lebkicker, Megan Lee and McLean were eighth (4:04.60) in the 400 free relay. … Kent County’s Isabelle Anderson ninth (1:06.92).
