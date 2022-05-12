STEVENSVILLE — They had played a common opponent in North Caroline.
But other than that, Kent Island High girls’ head tennis coach Rick Tyng didn’t have much of a scouting report on James M. Bennett. Then again, Tyng was confident that if his team played to its usual high standards it would do what it had done all season — win.
The Buccaneers did that again in impressive fashion Tuesday afternoon, defeating the Clippers, 6-1, for their fifth consecutive Bayside Conference championship while completing a 17-0 season.
The conference championships were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, and last year’s Baysides were not held because of the return of the state tournament.
“We set high expectations and I fully expect, and I want the kids to fully expect, nothing short of a Bayside championship is going to be somewhat of a disappointing year,” Tyng said. “They rise to the challenge each year, and I’ve been blessed with players that are willing to work hard, and the results show for themselves.”
Kent Island swept the three doubles matches. Ana Castro, who won the Class 2A state singles championship a year ago, teamed with Megan Carpenter for an 8-3 win over Hannah Kim and Genny Weaver at No. 1. Claire Schultz and Brooke Barba, who reached the state finals last year in girls’ doubles, netted an 8-3 victory at No. 2 over Clara Tuske and Cristina Avenessian. And Elizabeth Colligan and Rachel Ryder earned an 8-2 win at No. 3 over Chloe Chandler and Ashley Park
“It’s great for the kids to be able to compete once again,” Tyng said of the conference championships. “Some of them didn’t even realize that there was a Bayside championship because after the last two years our seasons ended abruptly. The kids that are seniors now, they experienced it as freshmen, but they’re the only ones. Ana Castro (a junior) had no idea there was a Bayside championship. So they were somewhat surprised at the hoopla. And I was happy for the kids.”
Kent Island also dominated singles play, with Castro rolling to an 8-1 victory over Kim at No. 1, Schultz logging an 8-3 win over Tuske at No. 2, and Belle Gamez earning an 8-3 win over Avenessian at 3. Bennett’s Weaver defeated Syd Wertz, 8-0, at No. 4.
“I’ve seen so much improvement,” said Tyng, who with Tuesday’s win watched the girls stretch their winning streak over Bayside competition to 85 matches. “Pretty much all the way through from the very top of the (singles) ladder all the way down to the very bottom of the ladder. We’ve had some kids really rise up this year. It’s hard to single anybody out. Elizabeth (Colligan) has really elevated herself. And I already had high expectations for Brooke and Claire after last year. “
Kent Island’s boys’ team was hoping to match the girls, as they battled Stephen Decatur on Wednesday at Love Point Park.
Those hopes were heightened when the Bucs built an early 2-0 lead on the strength of victories at No. 2 and 3 doubles. But the Seahawks staved off Kent Island’s comeback bid to win at No. 1 doubles, then swept all four singles matches to win the conference title for the first time since 2008.
“They were much better singles players than they were doubles players and that was misleading,” Kent Island head coach Pete Bendel said of Stephen Decatur. “Certain guys play doubles better than singles and visa versa. Some guys play well on both. But yeah, it was misleading.”
Ian Berry and Charlie Ritz gave Kent Island a 1-0 lead when they defeated Jacob Ritz and Evan Ritz, 8-3, at No. 3. Not long after, Kyle Kaufman and Max Barba put the finishing touches on an 8-1 victory over Matt Beck and David Janney at No. 2.
The Seahawks’ No. 1 team of Noah Fisher, the defending 2A state singles champ, and Ben Johnson looked well on their way to cutting that lead in half as they built a 5-0 lead. But Kent Island’s Thomas Murray and Carlos Wilder rallied to pull even at 6-6 before Fisher and Johnson closed out an 8-6 win, leaving Decatur down 2-1 heading into singles.
“I kind of thought Thomas might give Fisher a run for his money,” Bendel said of the No. 1 singles match. “But Fisher is a really good, good tennis player; solid in everything. I knew that would be tough. But I thought for sure we’d be able to take two out of the three from second, third and fourth singles. But that wasn’t to be.”
Fisher defeated Murray 8-0 at No. 1. Johnson posted an 8-4 victory over Wilder at 2. Janney defeated Charlie Ritz at 3, and Beck was an 8-3 winner over Kaufman at 4.
“I kind of thought we had a chance and fourth and third singles,” Bendel said. “But then when the matches started I was like, ‘Boy, these kids are playing (better than in doubles)’. In warmups I saw them hitting and I was like, ‘Oh, these guys hit their ground strokes really well.’ But then when they were playing doubles, my doubles guys were all over everything that they hit. It was misleading”
Despite the loss, the Bucs went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in the history of the boys’ program, and reached their first conference final since 2012, when it lost to Bennett, 5-2.
“Every single year I have such good kids that play tennis,” Bendel said. “But that aside, these guys were sportsmen through and through all season. They maintained the positive attitude through every practice and through matches. And that positive attitude related to their getting better as the season progressed. I saw everybody getting better.”
