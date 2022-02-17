They drifted between first and third place.
Century High’s Emily Mitroka led the small pack, then slipped into third as Poolesville’s Anna Bodmer moved out front. When Mitroka reclaimed the lead, Bodmer fell back to third.
Wedged comfortably in second place, Kent Island’s Sarah Van Ornum patiently watched as Mitroka and Bodmer swapped leads over the first 13 laps of the girls’ 3,200 meters Wednesday during the Class 2A state indoor track and field championships at the Baltimore Armory.
Then with three laps remaining, Van Ornum moved slightly to her right and surged to a lead she never surrendered en route to winning the 3,200-meter title in 11 minutes, 57.81 seconds, becoming the first female in school history to win an individual running event at an indoor state meet.
“She had a big smile on her face coming through the finish line,” Kent Island head coach Justin Holland said of Van Ornum, who joined Fiona Mulligan (2019 girls’ pole vault), Casey Lyons (2007 boys’ 1,600 meters) and the 2019 girls’ 4x800 relay on the school’s list of indoor state champions.
Van Ornum flirted with victory in her first two events, as she, Rilyn Heyliger, Sarabeth Caldwell and Kaitlyn Stevens finished second in the girls’ 4x800-meter relay, shaving a minute off their time for a season-best 10:33.47.
Kent Island’s outstanding junior barely missed a second runner-up finish in the 1,600. Boxed in early, Van Ornum used a lot of energy to rally into contention, but was edged out in a photo finish for second by Middletown’s Campbell Caldwell, who clocked a 5:29.201 to Van Ornum’s third-place 5:29.205.
Then came the 3,200.
“I was really excited for the 32 overall, because I was ranked (first),” Van Ornum said.
Holland thought Van Ornum gained a big dose of confidence during last spring’s outdoor state championships, where she finished third in the 3,200 behind a pair of seniors.
“Running and hanging with those people, I think she realized if she just worked a little harder she’d be the big dog,” Holland said.
Van Ornum’s confidence got another boost in January, when she ran a personal-record 11:35.16 in the 3,200 at the Virginia Showcase in Virginia Beach.
“I saw how I was ranked and I became really confident in myself, (and thought) that if I kept up the training I could most likely win the state title.”
But Holland, who works with sprinters and the field events usually during practice, thought Van Ornum needed something more — speed.
“She’s a distance runner so I don’t see her much,” Holland said. “When I do see her I try to get my two cents in. The last couple of weeks she’s worked with the sprinters a little bit more to try and increase her speed. And I think we talked a lot about, ‘If you want to be faster, you got to run faster.’ So I think we were working a little bit on that.”
But the No. 1 seed in the 3,200 didn’t need that speed through the first 13 laps Wednesday, as Mitroka and Bodmer traded places at the front while Van Ornum stayed neatly tucked in second place.
“I was just staying behind them and I could tell they were getting tired ’cause they were pacing pretty quickly,” Van Ornum said. “I knew I had stay in second the majority of the race and I decided the last 600 meters that I was just going to sprint, and give it everything I got until the finish.”
With three laps remaining, Van Ornum did just that, slipping into the lead and steadily opening a gap that was never challenged, as Mitroka took second (12:10.83) and Bodmer third (12:11.13).
“I was just really excited to just kick and finish,” Van Ornum said. “When I saw the last 100 meters, I saw that I was going to win, I was just really excited and smiling.”
And though well off her PR, Van Ornum’s winning 11:57.81 was linked to her still having one more race — the 800.
“I think Finn (Walsh) helped out on that one indirectly,” Holland said in reference to his former standout who at last spring’s outdoor state championships won the boys’ 1,600 and 3,200, and just missed winning the 800. “Finn and I were talking last year, and basically I told her as well, ‘Once you get to the 800 it’s just try to run as fast as you can. You’ve got your state title. So there’s nothing to lose.’”
Van Ornum finished fourth in the 800, matching her PR with a 2:31.85.
Kent Island’s girls — which had six of their eight qualifiers place — and boys each finished fourth in the team standings.
In addition to running lead off in the 4x800 relay, Heyliger finished fifth in the 500 (1:24.35) and seventh in the 300 (45.10), and the girls’ 4x400 relay finished seventh in 4:36.
Kent Island just missed a second state title, as the boys’ 4x800 relay of Alex Ransone, Rajan Turner, Brady Medeiros and Isayah Stewart finished second with a season-best 8:52.60 to first-place Fallston’s 8:52.18.
“That was close to a photo finish,” Holland said.
The Bucs’ 4x400 relay also took runner-up honors as Alex, twin brother Will Ransone, Evan Newcomer and Stewart almost ran identical splits while posting a 3:45.92. Oakland Mills won in 3:40.75.
Kent Island had another solid showing in the 500, as Alex Ransone (1:13.71), Will Ransone (1:14.24) and Stewart (1:14.85) finished fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively. Newcomer was seventh in the 300 (39.63); Stewart was eighth in the 800 (2:15.11); Turner was 10th in the 800 (2:16.02) and 11th in the 1,600 (5:18.41); Medeiros finished ninth in the 3,200 (11:11.39); and Ariel Alvarenga was ninth in the pole vault (9 feet).
Kent Island’s 4x200 relay finished fourth in 1:42.90.
Easton’s Joel Duah was fifth in the boys’ 300 (39.10) and seventh in the 55 meters (7.02); Harrison Fike was eighth in the 1,600 (5:09.06); Jed Smith was 10th in the 1,600 (5:14.90); and Colin Smith was 11th in the 3,200 (11:31.82). The Warriors finished 10th in the 4x400 (4:03.09) and 4x800 (9:25.51).
Easton’s Kennedy Hayton was seventh in the girls’ 55-meter hurdles (9.90) and the 4x200 relay was ninth (2:01.11)
North Caroline’s Doug Cash was fifth in the boys’ 55 hurdles (8.96) with teammate Sean Kimble in sixth (8.98). Ty Stanford was eighth in the boys’ 55 meters (7.11).
North Caroline’s Makayla Scharf placed third in the girls’ shot put (35-0), Lily Rupp was eighth in the 3,200 (13:57.63), and the 4x800 relay finished ninth (11:46.24).
Queen Anne’s Zoe Crawford was ninth (46.99) in the girls’ 300, and the boys’ 4x800 relay was 11th (9:25.85).
Boys’ Basketball
Easton 57, Cambridge SD 50
EASTON — Shareef Curry scored 14 points and Kevin O’Connor had 10 Thursday, as the Warriors celebrated senior night with a victory over their longtime rival.
Easton improved to 13-5 overall, 12-4 North Bayside.
Girls’ Basketball
Queen Anne’s 43
Kent Island 33
CENTREVILLE — Kendal Moxey delivered her 19th double-double of the season, scoring 14 points and grabbing 18 rebounds as the Lions completed their regular season with a victory over their county rival.
Asia Reed had eight points for Queen Anne’s and Baillie Pinder finished with seven points and 14 boards.
Easton 49, Cambridge-SD 25
CAMBRIDGE — Ty Moody had a team-high 16 points to pace the Warriors in their regular-season finale.
Rachel Lapp had 11 points for Easton and Ashtyn Finney finished with 10.
SSPP 27, Worcester Prep 26
BERLIN — Hattie Messick scored 10 points and the third-seeded Sabres ousted the No. 2 seed Mallards in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference semifinals.
Saints Peter & Paul will play for the conference championship on Saturday.
