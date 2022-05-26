SALISBURY — Camron Gondeck certainly understood the logic.
With two runners on and one out in a tie game, Snow Hill High pitcher Colby Heiser intentionally walked Austin Walls — the batter hitting in front of Gondeck — loading the bases to set up a potential force-out or inning-ending double play.
Gondeck had other ideas.
“I wasn’t mad that they did it,” Gondeck said. “I understand that they were trying to get the force out. But me, I know that I can hit. And I think they just made that mistake and I was ready to cash in the runs.”
Gondeck did just that, ripping a tiebreaking, two-run single to left field. Hunter Wolfe followed with an RBI double and Daniel Hesson escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh inning Wednesday, helping Colonel Richardson earn a 6-4 victory over the Eagles in a Class 1A state semifinal at Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Baseball Stadium.
The second-seeded Colonels (20-3) advance to Saturday’s Class 1A state championship where they will play No. 5 seed Clear Spring (10-3) at 1 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
“We kept saying, ‘We’re one big hit away,’” said Colonel Richardson head coach Ryan Blanchfield, who watched his team strand six runners in scoring position over the first three innings. “But Camron Gondeck got it for us. They put the guy (Walls) on in front of him; he took it personal. But that’s who he is. He’s a gamer. He’s a competitor. He wants the spotlight.”
Tied 3-3, Jacob Cohee reached on an error to lead off the Colonel sixth. Crystian Brewer beat out a beautiful bunt up the third-base line. Josh Cohee’s sacrifice bunt advanced the runners one base. Heiser issued an intentional pass to Walls, loading the bases for Gondeck, whose single plated Jacob Cohee and Brewer for a 5-3 lead.
“He’s been swinging a hot bat here lately,” Blanchfield said of Gondeck (2 for 3), who had singled in his previous at-bat. “He’s been seeing the ball very good. There was really no one else I’d rather have up at the time.”
Heiser looked like he might stop the damage there, picking off courtesy runner Carter Walters — in for Gondeck — at first before working the count to 1-2 on Wolfe. But Wolfe doubled down the right-field line, scoring Walls for a 6-3 lead. Wolfe was thrown out at third trying for a triple for the final out of the inning.
The Eagles (16-4) were primed to respond in the top of the seventh, as Danner Swift (3 for 4), Brenner Gursky and Heiser (4 for 4) each singled off Hesson to load the bases.
“I was nervous in the fifth inning when they shelled me a little bit,” said Hesson, who was touched two doubles in the frame, including Heiser’s two-run two-bagger that gave Snow Hill a 3-1 lead. “But I knew I had a big enough cushion (in the seventh). I trusted myself. I just had to do what I do and that eventually helped us win.”
A sophomore left-hander who started the season on the junior varsity, Hesson struck out Garrett Williams for the first out, then got Anthony Hulslander looking at a called third-strike curveball.
“He’s rooster,” Blanchfield said of Hesson’s nickname. “He walks around with a big, broad chest. That’s a nickname he has earned. He’s not afraid of anything. He wants the ball as a sophomore. It’s really impressive to see.”
Hesson then walked Kolten Zender on a 3-2 offering, plating Swift and pulling the Eagles within 6-4.
Blanchfield could have brought on senior Zack Robbins for the final — Colonel had no one warming in the bullpen — but stuck with Hesson.
“I was not thinking about pulling him,” Blanchfield said. “He has the stuff. He commands three pitches and we knew we had gone through the heart of their lineup. We were going at ‘em. He was the best we had and we were going to roll with him.”
The bases still loaded, Hesson (6-0) got Justin Shipley to hit a high fly into foul territory on the first-base side that sent Colonel first baseman Walls in pursuit.
“I’m terrified,” Hesson said. “I trust Walls over there; he’s a reliable out. But you know you always get scared during those situations. I’m just so glad he made the play because who knows what happens if he doesn’t.”
Walls settled under the ball, made the game-ending catch, then caught the leaping Hesson in mid-air.
“Every time he pitches I have confidence in him,” Gondeck, Colonel’s catcher, said of Hesson. “I have confidence in all my pitchers. He just has that sort of cockiness. He knows that he’s that guy and he can do the job. No matter what situation we put him in, he always comes out and does what he needs to do and gets it done.”
Snow Hill took a 1-0 first-inning lead off Colonel starter Owen Nagel. Tanner Swift dumped a one-out single inside the right-field line, moved to second when Gursky was walked, and scored on Heiser’s double.
Colonel put runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the first, but Eagles starter Cole Swift got a called third strike on Wolfe before throwing out Jaden Rowan on a comebacker to the mound.
The Colonels pulled even at 1-1 in the second. Brock Johnson stroked a one-out single up the middle, stole second and scored on Jacob Cohee’s single to right field. Jacob Cohee, who took second on the throw into the infield, moved to third on a high pitch. After Cole Swift fanned Brewer, Josh Cohee walked and stole second. They moved no further though, as Walls flied out to right to end the inning.
Colonel put two more in scoring position in the third. A one-out walk to Wolfe ended Cole Swift’s day on the mound. Heiser relieved and yielded Rowan’s single before getting Austin Glessner to ground out to second and striking out Johnson.
Nagel gave up Heiser’s lead-off single in the fourth before striking out Williams and getting Hulslander to ground out. But Blanchfield brought Hesson on in relief after Nagel walked Zender. Hesson walked Justin Shipley before getting Raiden Leonard to ground out to first to end the inning.
The Eagles took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth, but Colonel answered in the home half of the inning.
Walls reached on an error and Gondeck singled to center. Heiser fielded Wolfe’s bunt and threw out Walls at third. Rowan’s ground out to second again put Colonels at third and second. This time though, Glessner, who hit two homers in Friday’s 26-0 pasting of Central in the quarterfinals, roped a double to left center, scoring Walters — running for Gondeck — and Wolfe for a 3-3 tie.
“Glessner’s turned it on,” Blanchfield said. “He was 4 for 4 in the last one, had the big hit in this one. Turned out to be huge.”
Gondeck delivered another huge blow with his two-run single in the sixth.
“Pure happiness,” Gondeck said. “There’s nothing better in the world than doing something like that.”
Nagel allowed one run, two walks, four hits and struck out three in 3 2/3 innings. Hesson pitched the final 3 1/3, surrendering three runs, six hits, two walks. He struck out four.
“I can’t believe it at all,” Hesson said. “I’ve done big things for baseball, but it’s insane. This is number one by far.”
