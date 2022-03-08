Queen Anne’s County High assistant wrestling coach John Waters had not seen progress like this since Matt Olauson.
And he was a state champion.
Now, so is Ally Conley.
Conley became the first girl in Queen Anne’s County High history to win a state wrestling title late Saturday night, when she crafted a 14-2 major decision over North Harford’s Bryn Cespedes in the 100-pound final at the Class 2A/1A state championships at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.
“I won’t lie, I was tearing up last night,” said Lions head coach David Stricker, who was still getting text messages and comments on Facebook at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in celebration of Conley’s victory. “It probably won’t sink in (for awhile). It was the culmination of a lot of things, just being so happy for Ally.”
Only 14, Conley becomes just the fifth state champion in Queen Anne’s history, joining Olauson, who won back-to-back titles in 2014-13, Waters (1996) and Kevin Barney (1990). It was also the fifth straight tournament a wrestler from a North Bayside school won a state title — there was no state tournament last year because of the pandemic.
And it took a girl to do it.
But Conley admittedly wrestled with whether to step on the mat this year or stay with the school’s cheerleading squad.
“I knew they were having a competition team and I was thinking about it,” said Conley, who did cheer in the fall. “I was really debating on it for awhile.”
Conley wrestled in Queen Anne’s junior league program though, and she became more attracted to the sport watching her older brother William’s success on the mat.
“Always seeing him win, I thought it was really a cool sport, and I really wanted to get into it,” said Conley, whose brother, a sophomore, suffered an injury in December and missed the majority of the season. “He was really just my inspiration for going into this sport.”
So Conley chose wrestling over cheer, a decision that carried a different type of weight.
“To be in a sport where you walk into the room and there’s 30 guys, and looking around, there’s only two girls, three girls. That can be intimidating,” Waters said.
And though she was a freshman, Waters quickly recognized Conley wasn’t a novice.
“From the first practice I went to, the girls were on this side, the boys are over here, and we’re drilling,” Waters said. “And I’m looking over (at the girls) and I’m like, OK, ‘They’re doing it right. You guys are not.’”
Stricker made a concerted push to recruit girls into the program this season, partly because the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association had started a girls’ tournament in 2019.
“I think it’s sort of an untapped half of the sport that we’re trying to get into,” Stricker said of getting girls to wrestle. “With Ally I knew she had some junior league experience and I think it helped the other girls on the team, like, ‘OK, this is a girl that has some experience. Do the moves that we’re talking about, and kind of show them.’”
Conley, Delaney Gray, Julia Reburn and Emme Dumont came out for the team. Reburn got injured during a dual meet against James M. Bennett. Dumont got a bigger part in the school musical and stopped wrestling because of rehearsals. Conley went 7-8 against boys during the regular season — though many of those wins were via forfeits. Still, she and Gray each qualified for states at the Class 2A East Regional.
Stricker and Waters continued to see progression. Conley rarely missed practice. She drove her way through daily drills and sweat-soaked workouts. And she managed to handle the season-long battle all wrestlers face of maintaining weight.
They also took notice of Conley’s wrestling style.
“She has a really good shot defense,” Waters said. “The girls will get in, and even the guys will get in on her, and they think they’re getting a takedown. And she sprawls, hammers the head, spins behind. She can score that way, which is very effective. And that breaks people down mentally.
“That type of wrestling style is hard,” said Waters, who won the 103-pound state title in ’96. “For me, when I wrestled someone who was a defensive wrestler, you shoot in and you’re like ‘Oh, I got a shot.’ And then they sprawl. Next thing you know, they’re behind you. Mentally it just wears you down. And then she has the ability to get right into her arm bars and halves, and she’ll get back points. And then you’re like, ‘Well, wait a second. I was just deep in on a shot, and now I’m down by four or five points.’
“That’s the other part. Don’t let the 100 pounds fool you,” Waters said with a laugh. “She’s got that little bit of nastiness in her. And on bottom she’s really good getting to her feet and escaping. And she has the switch to go with it. Two deadly moves. You only need two moves. That what our coaches always said. She has those.”
Conley, who had two byes, was also having a bout with nerves as she prepared to face Thomas S. Wootton freshman Anshu Patra in Saturday’s semifinals.
Those evaporated though as soon as she crouched into her starting stance. Patra shot. Conley dropped down, sprawled, spun and got a takedown with 29 seconds left in the opening period for a 2-0 lead.
Conley turned Patra to her back for three near-fall points early in the second. Patra worked a reversal to trim her deficit to 5-2. She would not score again, though, as Conley extended her lead to 10-2 by the end of the second before earning a pin with 46 seconds remaining.
That set up a rematch of the regional final the week before, when Conley earned a 9-4 decision over Cespedes.
Stricker and Waters were concerned.
“It’s always a little hard because if you wrestled somebody one week, that person will basically train for that opponent, figuring they will probably meet in the state finals,” Waters said.
Conley had a long wait between her semifinal, which was done around lunchtime, and her championship final, which didn’t start until after 9:30 p.m.
During that lengthy break she ate a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, caught a 30-minute power nap while wedged behind a row of arena chairs and stepped outside for some fresh air.
She also sat with Waters and reviewed the video of her semifinal match.
“All year long you saw the growth,” Waters said. “You go back to (when) Matt Olauson was the last state champ, and his junior year you saw the growth in him every match. He didn’t go backwards. He just kept going forward. And I saw that with Ally this year. She kept going forward and kept putting in the work.
“We watched the video, went through the good things and the bad things,” Waters continued. “And you saw her make those changes for the final match. When you see somebody at 14 that listens to coaching, and then can take that to the next match without actual practice. … That’s pretty impressive.”
Conley was again nervous heading into the final. As usual, her brother William came down to the floor and smacked his sister upside her headgear to get her ready. Again, she got in her crouch at the center of the mat.
“The nerves just click off when I got into my stance,” Conley said. “I was just focused. Wanted to really win it for my brother and Dulaney and Zach (Curry, who wrestled back to take third in the boys’ 152-pound weight class).
Waters then watched fear become reality as Cespedes scored a takedown for a 2-0 lead just 15 seconds into the match
“It was like, ‘Oh, crap,’ because she came in and got a quick takedown,” Waters said.
It would be the only two points Cespedes scored. Conley quickly worked an escape, got a takedown and had Cespedes on her back for over a minute in the opening period for back points and a 6-2 lead. But not being able to complete the first-period pinfall initially left Conley in tears.
“It was to the point where, ‘Can we get an injury timeout?’” Waters thought.
“I thought I had her (pinned),” Conley said. “We were sitting there for like a good minute. I was trying to listen to coach John and Stricker. I’m like, ‘I’m trying.’ I thought maybe the ref was messing with me or something. And then when I talked (to Stricker and Waters between periods) they told me her shoulder wasn’t down all the way.”
Cespedes took bottom to start the second, but found no room for escape as Conley padded her lead. Conley hit a switch off bottom for a reversal to start the third, added more back points before riding Cespedes for the final 1:30. As the final whistle sounded, Conley got to her feet, ran and leaped into Waters’ arms.
“I knew it would be tough and I had to work hard for it,” said Conley, who finished the season 10-8. “But I really set that goal and I’m glad I made it to it. I was just so proud of myself and really knew all that hard work paid off. It was just like a huge weight lifted off my chest.”
