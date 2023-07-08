John Deere Classic Golf

Brendon Todd reacts after making his putt on the 18th green during Saturday’s third round of the John Deere Classic.

 AP PHOTO

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Brendon Todd scrambled for par on the par-4 18th to take a one-stroke lead Saturday in the John Deere Classic, holing a 12-foot putt after drawing an awkward stance near a fairway bunker.


  

