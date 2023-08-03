Washington Tennis

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula serves during her first-round match Thursday against fellow American Peyton Stearns at the DC Open.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Jessica Pegula has a couple of goals this week at the DC Open: trying to earn a third career singles title and building her game leading up to the final Grand Slam of the year.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.