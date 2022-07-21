Maybe it was from playing against her older brothers.
After all, Michael and Christopher White each qualified twice for the state tennis tournament during their days at North Caroline High. Or maybe it was from all those weekends spent in Dover, Delaware, battling against college and high school players.
Whatever it was, Kent Island girls’ head tennis coach Rick Tyng, the architect of the Bayside Conference’s latest tennis dynasty, knew North Caroline junior Rebecca White had upped her game this spring.
“She was a different girl this year,” Tyng said of White, who handed Kent Island standouts Ana Castro and Claire Schultz their only losses in regular-season singles play. “Last year she’d get frustrated and impatient, and third, fourth hit of a rally she would go for too much.
“This year she showed a lot of patience,” Tyng continued. “She certainly qualifies as the most improved player in the league. The day she beat Ana, Ana played pretty good, and Rebecca was just a better player.”
That improved play earned White selection as the All-North Bayside girls’ player of the year as chosen by the division’s coaches.
Also earning top honors were Kent Island senior Thomas Murray, the North boys’ player of the year after a 14-0 regular season in singles play. Tyng, who led the Buccaneers to another undefeated season and a fifth straight Bayside Conference championship, was named the girls’ coach of the year, while North Caroline’s AJ Jackson earned the division’s boys’ coach of the year honor after guiding the Bulldogs to the season’s biggest turnaround.
“Her game got so much stronger from playing over to Dover with the program over there,” said Rebecca’s father, Dennis White, North Caroline’s girls’ head coach. “Much more mature playing. Her ground strokes got really strong. And she kind of understood what she could do; what she needed to do when she played somebody.”
Rebecca went 13-1 in singles play during the regular season, which included her victory over Castro, the defending Class 2A state singles champion. Her lone singles loss came against Stephen Decatur’s Ridgely Lake. Rebecca also compiled a 12-3 doubles record.
While the Bayside’s top players have often played doubles in the postseason — as was the case with Michael and Christopher White — Rebecca decided to play singles. Seeded second in 2A East Region II, she defeated Parkside’s Daphne Min, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals, then avenged her only regular-season blemish with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lake in the regional championship.
Rebecca moved on to the states, where she lost 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals to Poolesville’s Ruhika Bhat, who would go on to win the state title.
“Playing kids from college, boys, girls, strong, weak, it got to a point where it was hard to get under her skin,” Dennis White said of his daughter’s improvement from playing in Dover. “She knew what she was good at, and that was mostly her ground strokes. You were going to have to beat her through ground strokes. And she’d keep driving the ball — forehand, backhands — and just felt confident that if you were out there long enough she was going to win.”
Win was exactly what Murray did every time he stepped onto the court during the regular season. The Kent Island senior was 14-0 at No. 1 singles during the regular season, 15-0 in doubles play.
“Always encouraging everybody to get better,” Kent Island boys’ head coach Pete Bendel said of Murray, who helped the Bucs win their second North Bayside title in program history. “He himself got better as the season progressed. Just a really good student of the game; really picking up on the mental aspect of it, as well as the physical aspect of it.”
Murray suffered his first singles loss of the season, when Stephen Decatur’s Noah Fisher, the defending 2A boys’ state champion, earned an 8-0 victory in the Bayside championship match.
But Murray rebounded.
Seeded third in the 2A East Region I bracket, Murray defeated second-seeded Xavier Moaddel of C. Milton Wright, 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals before rolling to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over No. 1 seed Tyler Olah of Queen Anne’s County in the region final.
Murray then crafted an impressive, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 1-0 (2) victory over Century’s Jack Amerault in the state quarterfinals. His run ended there though, as Fisher handed Murray his second loss in singles play with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the semifinals.
“He loved to have his coaches give him advice, and what they were seeing during a match,” Bendel said. “He’d like to try and implement it.
“Usually I notice when kids get as good as he’s gotten they don’t take much advice anymore,” Bendel continued. “They think they know it all. He wasn’t like that. He was like one of the few ideal players I’ve had in my coaching career. His mental ability … he just refused to lose.”
Here’s a look at this year’s teams:
Girls’ Coach of the Year
Rick Tyng: Kent Island: Led Buccaneers to a 17-0 record, which extended Kent Island’s winning streak against Bayside Conference opponents to 85 consecutive matches. Watched Bucs win their fifth straight Bayside Conference championship.
Girls’ First Team
Rebecca White, Jr., North Caroline: Player of the Year went 15-2 overall in singles, 12-3 doubles. Won the 2A East Region II singles’ title before falling to eventual 2A state champ Ruhika Bhat of Poolesville in state quarterfinals.
Brooke Barba, Sr., Kent Island: Finished 12-0 in singles, 6-1 in doubles. A year after reaching the 2A state finals in girls’ doubles, Barba and teammate Claire Schultz lost in the 2A East Region II quarterfinals to eventual state finalist Caroline Galant and Emily Moaddel of C.M. Wright.
Ana Castro, Jr., Kent Island: Defending Class 2A state singles champion went 8-1 during the regular season and 6-0 in doubles. Lost in 2A East Region II singles semifinals to C.M. Wright’s Frances Ceballos, the region champion and eventual state runner-up.
Carly Gill, Jr., St. Michaels: Went 10-4 at No. 1 singles. Teamed with Cooper Baum to win the 1A East Region II title in mixed doubles. Advanced to state semifinals where they lost to eventual state champions Kayda Shives and Andrew Keller of Clear Spring.
Claire Schultz, Sr., Kent Island: Logged 12-1 record, 6-0 doubles slate. Was paired with Barba for a second straight year in the postseason. Tandem lost in 2A East Region II quarterfinals.
Girls’ Second Team
Carleigh Buckler, Sr., North Caroline: Was 6-5 in singles play, 9-6 in doubles. Won the 2A East Region II girls’ doubles title with Abby Lorenc. Duo lost in state semifinals.
Charley Calka-Webb, Fr., Easton: Went 3-7 singles and 5-4 doubles. Teamed with Heath Kelsey in mixed doubles, losing in the 2A East Region II semifinals.
Elizabeth Coligan, Sr., Kent Island: Posted an 8-0 singles slate, 9-0 doubles mark. Her and CB Wilder advanced to 2A East Region I mixed doubles final.
Mackenzie Fox, Jr., St. Michaels: Put together a 14-2 record at No. 2, though she did play some No. 1. Teamed with Abbie Kemp to win the 1A East Region II girls’ doubles crown. Lost in state quarterfinals.
Lisseth Ixlah-Fuentes, Jr., North Caroline: Emerged with a 10-4 singles record and 10-5 doubles mark. Her and Jesse Link lost in 2A East Region II semifinals in mixed doubles.
Girls’ Honorable Mention
Cambridge-South Dorchester: Amy Wanex (Fr.); Colonel Richardson: Carly Van Schaik (Fr.); Easton: Erin Boyle (Jr.); Kent County: Maritza Lopez (Jr.); North Caroline: Ava Barrett (Jr.); Abby Lorenc (Jr.); North Dorchester: Jules Tobat (Fr.); Maddie Tobat (Fr.); Milan Jiggetts (Jr.); Queen Anne’s: Molly Evans (Sr.); Antonia Gonzalez (Jr.); Hannah Moore (Sr.); Paige Rattell (Jr.); Lucy Taylor (Fr.); Lila Williams (Jr.); St. Michaels: Angel Bach (So.) ; Abbie Kemp (Jr.); Lexi Rockwell (Fr.); Jessi Watts (Jr.).
Boys’ Coach of the Year
AJ Jackson, North Caroline: After going 1-7 in the abbreviated COVID season of 2021, the Bulldogs went 12-6 in Jackson’s second year at the helm. North Caroline won its first seven matches of the season, and were 9-1 when junior Carson Bishop suffered a season-ending arm injury.
Boys’ First Team
Thomas Murray, Sr., Kent Island: Player of the Year was undefeated in the regular season in singles and doubles play. Suffered first singles loss in Bayside championship against Decatur, but rebounded to win 2A East Region I title. Reached state semifinals.
Jake Hershey, Fr., Easton: Warriors’ No. 1 went 6-2 singles, 8-2 in doubles. Teamed with Clay Nagel to reach 2A East Region II doubles final, falling to Decatur’s Matt Beck and David Janney.
Joshua Huster, So., North Caroline: Finished 12-5 singles, 11-7 doubles. Went 1-1 in 2A East Region II boys’ doubles bracket with Hayden Kent, losing in semifinals to Decatur’s Beck and Janney.
Joe Monaghan, Sr., Queen Anne’s: Compiled 14-2 record in singles and doubles. He and Myles Lesniowski lost in straight sets in 2A East Region I boys’ doubles semifinals to eventual champs Jacob Kegley and Colin Blanton from C.M. Wright.
CB Wilder, Sr., Kent Island: After going 11-3 in regular-season singles play, joined Elizabeth Coligan for mixed doubles in postseason. That combination reached 2A East Region I mixed doubles final, where they lost a heartbreaker to C.M. Wright.
Boys’ Second Team
Cooper Baum, So., St. Michaels: Was 8-8 at No. 1 singles. Teamed with Carly Gill for second straight year in mixed doubles in postseason, where they won the 1A East Region II title before falling in the state semifinals.
Carson Bishop, Jr., North Caroline: Key cog in Bulldogs’ turnaround, went 10-0 in singles, 8-1 doubles before suffering a season-ending injury to his arm.
AJ Fesenfield, So., North Dorchester: The Eagles’ No. 1 went 5-9 in singles, 1-10 in doubles, but had a number of different partners on a very young team. Lost regional opener in singles.
Aiden Sundt, Jr., Easton: Playing mostly at No. 2 — once at 3 — Sundt went 11-1 in singles, 9-3 in doubles. Advanced to 2A East Region II singles final, where he lost to defending state champion Noah Fisher of Stephen Decatur.
Austin Windsor, Sr., Cambridge-SD: Finished 10-7 singles and rallied to win the 1A East Region II singles championship with a 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (5) victory over Washington’s Scott Noble. Lost in state quarterfinals.
Honorable Mention
Cambridge-SD: Jose Gonzalez (Sr.); Colonel Richardson: Aaron Brey (Sr.); Levi Divjak (So.); Easton: Heath Kelsey (So.); Tom Weller (Fr.); Kent Island: Kyle Kaufman (Jr.); Charles Ritz (Sr.); North Caroline: Hayden Kent (So.); Jesse Link (So.); North Dorchester: Aiden Hughes (So.); Queen Anne’s: Myles Lesniowski (Jr.); St. Michaels: Joey Coale (Sr.); Geo Greaves (So.); Kelvin Montoya (Jr.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.