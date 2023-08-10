BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Danny Coulombe on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 9. Sent LHP John Means to Bowie (EL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Transferred RHP Liam Hendriks from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Deivi Garcia off waivers from the New York Yankees and optioned him to Charlotte (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled OF Nelson Velazquez from Omaha (IL). Placed OF Drew Waters on the bereavement list.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent INF/OF Bligh Madris outright to Sugar land (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Davis Daniel to Inland Empire (CAL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent C Gabriel Moreno to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent LHP Jose Castillo outright to Jacksonville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Robbie Glendinning on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NEW YORK KNICKS — Re-signed G Josh Hart to a veteran extension.
WNBA
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Released G Epiphanny Prince.
SEATTLE STORM — Waived G Ivana Dojkic.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve. Signed RB Stevie Scott III.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived WR Makai Polk.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Chase Allen from injured reserve with a settlement.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Shelby Harris. Waived DT Michael Dwumfour.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived G Yasir Durant from injured reserve with a settlement.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived G Logan Stenberg. Placed RB Justin Jackson on the reserve/retired list. Signed RB Benny Snell and QB Teddy Bridgewater.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Jason Huntley and TE Ricky Seals-Jones. Waived TE La’Michael Pettway and DB Michael Tutsie with injury designations. Waived WR Ethan Ferhea from injured reserve with a settlement.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OT Nicolas Melsop on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed G Koda Martin on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
SEAATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DE Joshua Onujiogu on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
HOCKEY
NHL
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Easton Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Announced a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of F Taxi Fountas.
