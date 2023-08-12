Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Trey Wingenter to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Jason Foley from the bereavement list.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 1B Jose Abreu on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 10. and RHP Phil Maton on the 15-day IL. Recalled INF David Hensley and HP Parker Mushinski from Sugar Land (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL). Optioned LHP Brent Headrick to St. Paul.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Francisco Perez from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Sam Long to Las Vegas.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated LHP Josh Fleming. Transferred LHP Shane McClanahan from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Hagen Danner on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Nat Pearson from Buffalo (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Wisler on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Jordan Romano to Buffalo on a rehab assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of INF Buddy Kennedy from Reno (PCL). Optioned INF Emmanuel Rivera to Reno. Designated OF Kristian Robinson for assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Allan Winans from Gwinnett (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Tyler Cyr to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Victor Gonzalez. Placed RHP Yency Almonte on the IL.
NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis and OF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Denyi Reyes from Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Reed Garrett and RHP Tyson Miller from Syracuse. Reinstated OF Tim Locastro from the IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Osvaldo Bido from Indianapolis (IL). Placed RHP Carmen Mlodzinski on the 15-day IL retroactive to August 10.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 8. Recalled 1B Luken Baker from Memphis (IL).
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Ian Clarkin to the active list. Placed RHP Justin Alintoff on the inactive list.
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GRAYS — Released INF Wataru Kumagai and RHP Andres Rodriguez.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released LHP Alex Theis.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Cole Barr.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Stephen Chamblee, RHP Shane Gustafson, and RHP Connor Richardson. Traded RHP Angelo Baez to the Tri-City ValleyCats. Released OF Drue Galassi.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Tyler LaPorte.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Thomas Bruss. Traded RHP Cal McAnnich to the Lake Erie Crushers for RHP Elliot Carney.
FOOTBALL
NFL
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Jordan Wilkins.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Tae Hayes.
LAS VEGAS RAIDRS — Signed LB Kana’i Mauga and RB Darwin Thompson. Waived WR D.J Turner and LB Darius Harris with injury designations.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB C.J. Marable an OT Micah Vanterpool. Waived LB Olakunle Fatukasi and ST Jourdan Heilig.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry. Waived NT Robert Cooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.