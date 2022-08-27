He had run away from favorites and won.
He had run to personal-bests and numerous victories, earning a handsome collection of conference and regional championships along the way.
He had also run to state titles some considered out of reach.
But when he ran, Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s John Condon didn’t think about winning as much as he did trying his best.
“John is a pure anomaly in the world of running when it comes to his approach to the sport,” longtime Cambridge-SD head cross country coach Sean Reincke said of Condon, who in less than a year had won state titles in outdoor track, cross country, indoor track, and a second outdoor crown. “I’ve never known a runner that was that successful that their first goal wasn’t winning, but was just to always do their absolute best, and whatever the results were the results were.
“And not that they weren’t motivated similarly, but they at least vocalized the want to win,” added Reincke when comparing others to Condon. “John never vocalized the want to win. It was just being happy that he did the best he could. I’ve never seen somebody more accepting of more multiple second places in a season. You’d almost think there would be a frustration or a disappointment in him, but there just wasn’t.”
That was until Thursday, May 26, the first day of this year’s Class 1A state outdoor track and field championships at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. As he prepared to run the last 3,200 meters of his high school career, Condon — his training severely limited due to a foot injury suffered during the cross country season — knew he was far from his best and had run into something very foreign — resignation.
“Before we got there on Thursday I was just like ‘I just want it to be all over with.’” Condon said. “I don’t really care what the results are to be honest. I don’t want to hurt anymore without having the training to do the highest potential that I could do, because it just hurts a lot to run that hard.”
Eleven months earlier, there were those who thought Condon might have a hard time staying with Pikesville’s Kaleb Berhanu, Allegany’s Logan Trautwein, Northern Garrett’s Garrison Barlow and Bohemia Manor’s Day Leone in the 3,200 final at the 1A state championships. But the junior clung to the pack. Then with two laps remaining in the eight-lap race, Condon broke away from the field and never allowed the favorites to catch up, winning in 10 minutes, 6.42 seconds for an overwhelming 12-second margin of victory, while becoming the Bayside Conference’s first boys’ 3,200-meter state champion outdoors since Kent County’s Francis Ciganek in 1999.
“He ran the perfect race,” Cambridge-SD head track coach Dr. Lois Narr said after Condon had become the first Cambridge-SD runner to ever win the boys’ state title at 3,200 meters. “He was patient. He was strong. He was fast at the end. He stayed right where he should have been, and made his move exactly when I would have told him to make it. He ran the smartest race.”
Less than six months later, Condon — at first glance — looked to be running away from smart and perfect all at once, as he quickly moved to the lead in the 1A state cross country championship on Hereford High’s fabled course.
Only once before had a boys’ runner from a Bayside school earned a state championship at Hereford, with Wicomico’s Richard Williams winning the Class B title in 1985. Then in 2019, Condon’s older sister, Sarah, had rallied to take the lead with 400 meters remaining to become the Bayside’s first girls’ state champ at Hereford.
This was different. A lot different.
This was two weeks after Condon had injured his foot at the Bayside Conference championships.
This was after Condon had run just one practice between the conference and regional championships. This was after not practicing at all the week prior to states.
And now one mile in at Hereford, Condon was holding a lead that floated between 10 and 15 seconds.
“Because of my years of being there (at Hereford), there was a part of me that was going, ‘Oh, boy. Wow, this is really fast,’” Reincke said of Condon’s 4:50 first mile. “But at the same time it’s John. If there’s anybody that I’ve coached that’s going to go like that and hold on it’s him.”
Condon still held the lead at the 2-mile mark.
“My chest felt like it was just going to explode,” Condon said. “And my legs were burning going up every hill. I could barely feel them on the downhills because they hurt so bad. But this was my last high school cross country race so I wanted to give it my best.”
Leone and Berhanu were content letting Condon play the role of the rabbit, thinking he would eventually fade and fall back to them somewhere between the second and third mile. He didn’t. Maintaining the lead in an improbable wire-to-wire performance, Condon hit the finish line in 16:55 — 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Leone.
“We have photographic evidence of me losing my mind,” Reincke said laughing. “Every time I talk about it I get emotional. It’s just the best thing to watch your guy get what they deserve.”
But through the better part of the indoor season, it appeared Condon might not get the chance to run the middle distances because of the pain in his foot. The injury prevented him from logging any serious mileage running, though he was able to keep some degree of fitness via time spent on a stationary bike and in the pool. There may have also been some residual left from the base Condon had built from cross country.
It wasn’t until the 1A East Region championships in late February, that Condon competed in the pole vault, 800 and 1,600, winning all three events to help the Vikings win their first regional championship in the six-year history of the school’s indoor program.
Because he thought he lacked the endurance, Condon chose not to run the 3,200 indoors. At states he managed to overcome scratches on his first two attempts in the pole vault to earn a runner-up finish, clearing the bar at a personal-record height of 11 feet, 6 inches.
He then broke into the lead shortly after the halfway point of the 1,600, and twice held off challenges from Day to win in a career-best 4:39.67 for his third state title.
The outdoor season in some ways was shaping up to be a repeat of indoors. Again, Condon’s foot prevented him from putting in the mileage he knew his rivals were putting down weekly. He was still doing Narr’s workouts on the bike. But it wasn’t the same as running.
“I can run through the pain,” Condon said. “But not having the training is difficult to try to keep up with other people. When people are running 40 to 50 miles a week and you’re running five miles a week, it’s kind of difficult to keep up with people in the longer distances. It’s frustrating, yeah, because I knew I had the potential to do more if I had the training for it.”
Though he was limited, Narr tried to instill confidence and show her star runner he could compete with the best. At Reservoir High’s Gator Invitational on April 30, Condon finished eighth, but clocked an impressive 4:29.94.
He continued building momentum, winning the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and pole vault (personal-record 12-1) at the North Bayside championships. He followed that with victories in the 800 and 1,600 at the Bayside championships, was second in the pole vault, and runner-up in the 3,200 to James M. Bennett’s Tim Synowiec, who ran a conference-record 9:43.92 and would go on to win the 3A state championship.
Condon lowered his times at the 1A East Regionals, winning the 800 (1:59.79), the 1,600 (4:31.62), and pole vault (matching his PR at 12-1), and placing second in the 3,200 (10:20.69).
“John. Oh my God. John never surprises me,” Narr said after regionals. “Because I’ve learned to just 100 percent believe in whatever he’s going to do. And that’s just the bottom line.
“He told me what his strategy was in the 1,600 and it wouldn’t have been the strategy that I recommended but he was confident,” Narr continued. “He sat on (Bohemia Manor’s) Day until the end and out-kicked him, which started about 600 meters out. He just started moving and he never stopped. John’s like Superman. He can do anything. You never count that kid out.”
Despite that momentum, Condon wasn’t feeling like Superman heading into Day 1 of this year’s state outdoor championships.
“I didn’t really care what place I got for my races because I didn’t really train for it,” Condon said.
But a third-place finish in the 3,200 and a career-best 9:45.81 that was 21 seconds faster than his state-title winning time from the year surprised Condon.
“Thursday in the two mile, to hit that time was just amazing because I thought I was barely going to get top eight or something like that,” Condon said. “I was going to have a hard time and did pretty good.”
Two days later, Condon was back in Landover, and after a fifth-place in the pole vault (11-6) stepped to the starting line for another duel with Berhanu and Leone in the 1,600 meters.
“After watching the kid from Pikesville (Berhanu) win that two mile … I mean with 300 to go they (Berhanu and Leone) were next to each other and he won by six seconds at the finish line,” Condon said. “His last lap was like a 60 in the two mile, which is ridiculous. I knew he had a lot of kick and he’s run faster than me all season. So I didn’t know if I had a chance to win, but I knew I was going to give my 100 percent.”
Condon got off to a solid start and stayed with the lead pack that followed Snow Hill’s Seth Barron through the first two laps. Knowing he didn’t have the endurance, Condon, like he did the year before in the 3,200, waited patiently to make his move to the front.
“I knew the kid from Pikesville had a kick and if I didn’t draw him out I knew I didn’t have the opportunity to win,” Condon said. “So I passed Seth with 600 to go and then I never looked back.”
But Berhanu surged.
“I honestly thought he was going to catch me,” Condon said. “With 400 left he was right there. And with 200 to go, I don’t know, I guess I knew it was my last race and I didn’t want to lose again. And I was like if I want to go for a really good time this is it. I ran all out to the finish.”
Condon hung on to win with a career-best 4:24.39, edging Berhanu (4:25.02) while Leone took third in 4:30.26.
“The Pikesville guy went after him a couple of times, tried to come up on him and John just pushed harder and pushed harder,” Narr said. “That’s John. It’s like, ‘Oh, hell no. No.’ To the very end that kid kept trying to come up on him and John just wouldn’t let him do it. That’s why I believed he would win at least one more state medal.
“John is probably thus far the finest distance runner that I’ve coached,” said Narr, who later watched Condon place fifth in the 800. “He’s the whole package. He’s got talent. He’s dedicated. Everything we teach them mentally to do he does. And then he has the confidence. He just believes.”
And yet with all those qualities, Reincke believed most people outside Cambridge-SD’s circle, may have taken for granted Condon’s three state titles his senior year, unaware of the adversity he overcame.
“I think probably what you saw at outdoor was a kid that was tired of knowing that he wasn’t 100 percent and still trying to perform to the best of his ability,” Reincke said. “I think that further strengthens just the rarity of him as an athlete. His ability to rise in adverse situations is dumbfounding.
“The shame of it is, because of winning the 32 (outdoors his junior year), and then obviously cross country, that there were probably many a person who just didn’t know how little amount of training he had done,” Reincke added. “And so when the outcome was a John win, they just wrote it off as expected, and didn’t know how monumental the last two state titles really are. The guy is so amazing.”
