DETROIT (AP) — Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2013.
Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19 to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left. The superstar quarterback spiked the ball and threw it away on the next two snaps. Then Tucker — who made a 61-yard kick to beat the Lions in Baltimore’s previous visit to Detroit eight years ago — came out and made the record-breaking attempt.
Baltimore (2-1) went into the fourth quarter with a 16-7 lead and ended up trailing in the final minute.
Ryan Santoso made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left, giving coach Dan Campbell an opportunity to win his first game with the Lions (0-3). Santoso was promoted from Detroit’s practice squad on Saturday after kicker Austin Seibert went on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Jackson was 16 of 31 for a season-high 287 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His teammates dropped at least four passes that could have potentially turned the closely contested game into a rout.
Mark Andrews had five receptions for 109 yards for the Ravens, who have won 11 straight games against NFC opponents.
Detroit’s Jared Goff was 22 of 30 for 217 yards and D’Andre Swift had 107 yards of offense and a score.
Early in the second quarter of the scoreless game, the teams had combined for just six first downs with six punts and six penalties.
Jackson perfectly placed two passes on one drive that should have been touchdowns, but Watkins and Marquise Brown failed to catch the football. Brown also dropped two passes on a single possession late in the first half, forcing Baltimore to punt.
The Ravens often had to settle for field goals, and they’re fortunate to have one of the best handling that job for them.
Tucker, who was wide right a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter, made a 39-yard kick with 10:05 left in the first half to put them ahead 3-0. Tucker made two field goals in the third.
The Lions, as they did in a season-opening loss to San Francisco, came back to give themselves a chance to win and came up short again.
Swift ran for a touchdown in the third quarter. Jamaal Williams scored on the ground in the fourth, on a TD that was granted by a replay overturn, to pull Detroit within two points.
Jackson gave the Lions the ball back late in the fourth, throwing a pass up for grabs on third-and-10 from midfield that was intercepted by Amani Oruwariye at the Detroit 21.
Goff led a nine-play, 62-yard drive that took 4:21 off the clock to set up the go-ahead field goal.
The Lions, though, left Jackson with too much time to direct a game-winning drive.
Bengals 24, Steelers 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns, including two to rookie Ja’Marr Chase, and Cincinnati handled the listless Pittsburgh Steelers.
Burrow connected on a 17-yard strike to Tyler Boyd and found Chase for 34-yard and 9-yard scores as the Bengals (2-1) won at Heinz Field for the first time since 2015.
Facing a pass rush missing injured All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt, Burrow completed 14 of 18 passes, highlighted by the chemistry he and Chase have quickly rekindled since the Bengals selected Burrow’s former LSU teammate in the first round of the draft.
Their first touchdown was a beautiful rainbow down the sideline with 37 seconds to go in the first half that ended with Chase simply running past Pittsburgh cornerback James Pierre for the score that put Cincinnati up 14-7 at the break. Their second — in which Burrow had plenty of time to find Chase in the back of the end zone — put the Steelers in a 17-point hole midway through the third quarter from which Pittsburgh (1-2) never threatened to recover.
Joe Mixon ran for 90 yards for Cincinnati, which is above .500 heading into October for the first time in head coach Zac Taylor’s three-year tenure. The Bengals did it by protecting Burrow. The Steelers failed to register a sack, ending their NFL-record streak of 75 games with at least one quarterback takedown.
The going for Roethlisberger was far tougher.
Playing behind an offensive line that is struggling to do much of anything right, Roethlisberger threw a pair of interceptions in Pittsburgh territory, absorbed four sacks and looked out of sorts much of the afternoon. Roethlisberger completed 38 of 57 passes for 318 yards — most of them while trying unsuccessfully to rally in the second half — with a touchdown and the two picks.
Rookie running back Najee Harris ran for 40 yards and caught 14 passes for 102 more as often the only playmaker at Roethlisberger’s disposal. The Steelers were playing without leading wide receiver Diontae Johnson (groin) and lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to a rib injury in the third quarter.
Roethlisberger acknowledged before the season there would be growing pains while adjusting to a new line and first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada. What he meant figuratively has turned into something quite literal. The Bengals beat up the 39-year-old Roethlisberger, sacking him four times and knocking him down a handful of others.
Pittsburgh’s line — one featuring two rookies, a free agent signee and a couple of holdovers — looks overmatched early in the season. Sloppy too. All five starters were called for at least one penalty while facing a revamped Cincinnati defensive front that is offering early proof the Bengals are far more than just Burrow and Chase.
Chargers 30, Chiefs 24
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chargers capitalized on four Kansas City turnovers, including Patrick Mahomes’ second interception in the closing minutes, and Justin Herbert’s touchdown toss to Mike Williams with 32 seconds to go lifted Los Angeles over the Chiefs.
Herbert finished with 281 yards passing and four touchdowns without an interception, outdueling Mahomes in a matchup not only of two of the game’s best young quarterbacks but two teams expected to compete for the AFC West title.
Instead, the Chargers (2-1) won for the third time in four trips to Kansas City to send the two-time defending conference champion Chiefs (1-2) to the division cellar.
Williams finished with seven catches for 122 yards and two TDs. Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen also had TD grabs.
The Chiefs trailed 14-0 early but had climbed back into the game in the second half, taking a 24-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter. But the Chargers tied it on Tristan Vizcaino’s short field goal, and after Mahomes was picked by Alohi Gilman with 1:42 to go, Herbert began the march for the go-ahead touchdown.
He converted a third-and-2 near midfield with a pass to Allen, then the Chargers were bailed out on a fourth-down incompletion by DeAndre Baker’s pass interference. Herbert hit Williams for a 16-yard gain before finding his big wide receiver in the end zone for the second time in the game.
The Chiefs got to midfield in the closing seconds, but Mahomes’ throw to the end zone was incomplete.
He finished with 260 yards passing and three touchdowns to go with his two interceptions, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 100 yards with a touchdown catch but was responsible for one of two Kansas City fumbles.
The Chargers’ defensive game plan seemed simple: They refused to let Mahomes throw deep, forcing him into short check-downs, and made the Chiefs put together long drives while waiting for them to self-destruct.
Kansas City certainly abided.
On the Chiefs’ opening possession, Mahomes bounced a pass off Marcus Kemp that landed in the hands of rookie Asante Samuel Jr. for his second interception in as many weeks. On their next drive, Demarcus Robinson coughed it up at nearly the same spot on the field. And on the Chiefs’ offensive third try, Edwards-Helaire fumbled one week after his fumble in the closing minutes cost Kansas City a shot at a winning field goal in Baltimore.
That was the fifth turnover in six possessions dating to last Sunday night’s loss.
Herbert found Allen for a short TD pass early in the second quarter, then hit Ekeler from 16 yards on their way to a 14-3 halftime lead.
The Chiefs must have pushed reset in the locker room.
They used a 12-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half that ended with a short TD throw to Jody Fortson. A 10-play, 70-yard drive then ended with Edwards-Helaire catching a TD pass.
LA answered with a 75-yard drive, converting on fourth down along the way and ending with a TD pass to Williams. But Mahomes conjured some more magic in marching his team 72 yards and finding Mecole Hardman for another go-ahead touchdown.
The Chargers had a chance to regain the lead from the Kansas City 1, but an illegal shift penalty took away a TD pass. Los Angeles had to kick a tying field goal — the first time in 13 red-zone trips this season the Chiefs had not allowed a touchdown.
CALL IT EVEN
The Chiefs had DT Chris Jones (wrist) but were without starting DE Frank Clark (hamstring) and CB Charvarius Ward (quad). The Chargers had DE Joey Bosa (foot) but were missing DL Justin Jones (calf) and CB Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder).
INJURIES
Chargers: FS Derwin James Jr. (shoulder) left in the second quarter.
Chiefs: CB Rashad Fenton was evaluated for a concussion at halftime.
