BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Arizona LHP Caleb Smith 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for possessing a foreign substance on his glove in an August 18th game against Philadelphia.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Kelvin Gutierrez from Norfolk (Triple-A East).
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Jarren Duran to Worcester.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Leury Garcia from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Burr to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent 1B Bobby Bradley and CF Harold Ramirez to Lake County (High-A Central) on rehab assignments.
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent C Eric Haase to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Akil Baddoo from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Drew Hutchinson for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jose Urquidy to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Robert Dugger outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated DH Nelson Cruz from the 10-day IL. Placed 1B Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 23.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Julian Merryweather to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Travis d'Amaud from the paternity list. Optioned C William Contreras to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cody Carroll on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Zach Pop to Jupiter (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bryan Minniti and Scott Proefrock consultants for the 2022 season.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Steven Fuentes to Wilmington (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Sam clay and RHP Patrick Murphy from Rochester (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Gabe Klobosits to Rochester. Designated RHP Jefry Rodriguez for assignment. Announced RHP Javy Guerra cleared outright waivers and declared free agency in lieu of accepting assignment to Rochester.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Brendan Feldmann from the reserve list. Placed LHP Chris Reed on the reserve/retired list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Re-signed G Terry Rozier to a veteran extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Jack Crawford on IR. Released OL Branden Bowen and DL David Parry. Waived LB Jamell Garcia-Williams with an injury designation.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Josh Rosen. Released OL Willie Wright, WR Austin Trammell, RB Javian Hawkins, DT Olive Sagapolu and OLB Shareef Miller.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived QB Kenji Bahar.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Tyrell Adams, OL Tyler Gauthier, TE Bug Howard, WR Lance Lenoir and S Tariq Thompson. Claimed DT Joey Ivie and WR Rico Gafford off waivers. Placed DT Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, DT Star Lotulelei on the COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DE Kendall Donnerson and DT Caraun Reid.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Badara Traore.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB Robert Jackson. Released K Cody Parkey from IR with a settlement.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Will Redmond on IR. Traded CB Ka'dar Hollman to Houston in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Released DL Josh Avery and LB Kamal Martin.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Noah Togiai with an injury designation.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Travis Etienne on IR. Waived OL Derwin Gray, CB Jameson Houston and DT Kenny Randall.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated S Nasir Adderley from the COVID-19 list. Released LS Ryan Langan, WR Austin Proehl, TE Matt Seybert and OT Kyle Spalding. Released LB Damon Lloyd and DL Chris Okoye with an injury designation.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated P Corey Bojorquez from the COVID-19 list. Waived TE Kyle Markway.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released OL Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Isaiah Ford. Placed WR Lynn Bowden Jr on IR. Waived WR Robert Foster with an injury designation.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Montre Hartage and Cole Hikutini with an injury designation. Placed TE Rysen John and CB Quincy Wilson on IR. Released LS Carson Tinker.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed DL Vinny Curry on the reserve/non-football injury list. Waived WRs Manasseh Bailey and Josh Malone, LB Edmond Robinson and OL Tristen Hoge.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DE Joe Ostman with an injury designation.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DB Antoine Brooks with an injury designation. Released OL Aviante Collins, WR Tyler Simmons RB Pete Guerriero and LB Calvin Bundage.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released S Tony Jefferson from IR with a settlement.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DB Kevin Peterson. Placed LB Nick Dzubnar and RB Jeremy McNichols on reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released CB Jordan Brown, T Rick Leonard, LB Justin Phillips, DT Justus Reed and C Jon Toth.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Extended its affiliation agreement with Florida (ECHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly and Jim Midgley assistant coaches. Named Steve Smith assistant coach for Hartford (AHL).
East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Signed F Josh Winquist.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned F Aziel Jackson to North Carolina FC (USL League One).
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Transferred F Tajon Buchanan to Club Bragge of the Belgian First Division A for an undisclosed amount at the end of the 2021 season.
COLLEGE
BELMONT — Named Scott Corley vice president, director of athletics.
TENNESSEE TECH — Named Andrew Steele assistant men's basketball coach.
