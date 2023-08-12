TV listing
Sunday, August 13
AUTO RACING
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 10 a.m. (CBSSN).
• FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 11 a.m. (CBSSN).
• NHRA: Qualifying, (Taped) 1 p.m. (FS1).
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, 2:30 p.m. (NBC).
• NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, 3 p.m. (FS1).
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, noon (CBS).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby, noon (NBA).
MEN’S FIBA BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, 3:30 p.m. (FOX).
GOLF
• LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, 7 a.m. (USA).
• PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF).
• LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, noon (NBC).
• LIV Golf League: Final Round, 1 p.m. (CW).
• PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m. (CBS).
• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, (Taped) 4 p.m. (GOLF).
• USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, 7 p.m. (GOLF).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
• Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, 1 p.m. (ESPNU).
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 1 p.m. (FS2).
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, noon (ESPN).
• Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, 3 p.m. (ABC).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m. (PEACOCK).
• Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto or N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:30 p.m. (MLB).
• Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m. (MASN).
• Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. (MASN2).
• Regional Coverage: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at Seattle (Joined in Progress) 4:30 p.m. (MLB).
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m. (ESPN).
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (KayRod Cast) 7 p.m. (ESPN2).
NFL
• Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (NFL).
• Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. (NFL).
RODEO
• PBR: Camping World Teams Series, 5 p.m. (CBSSN).
MEN’S SOCCER
• SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeenk 6:55 a.m. (CBSSN).
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, 7 p.m. (ESPNU).
TENNIS
• Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, 1:30 p.m. (TENNIS).
WNBA
• New York at Indiana, 3 p.m. (ESPN).
• Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m. (NBA).
• Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (CBSSN).
Monday, August 14
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
• American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, 4 p.m. (ESPNU).
• American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, 7 p.m. (ESPNU).
• Arizona at Colorado, 8:30 p.m. (FS1).
• Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. (MASN).
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, 3 p.m. (USA).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, 4 a.m. Tuesday (FOX).
