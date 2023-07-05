Commanders-Roullier Retires Football

Former Washington center Chase Roullier announced his retirement Wednesday, because of injuries that derailed his career.

 AP PHOTO

Former Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier has announced his retirement, deciding his football-playing days are over seven weeks shy of his 30th birthday because of injuries that derailed his career.


  

