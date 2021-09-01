James McCormick’s approach to last spring’s COVID-abbreviated football season was twofold.
North Caroline’s High’s longtime head coach foremost wanted his seniors to get a chance to play their last season. He also wanted to evaluate those who would make up this season’s team, and afford them ample opportunities, especially on the offensive line.
“A lot of the guys that are playing offensive line played for us in the spring, got better in the spring; noticeably better in the spring,” McCormick said. “So coming into camp this year they were 10 steps ahead of where they would have been if we hadn’t played at all.”
While McCormick has watched a string of Division I players come through his program over the past five to seven years — David Bailey (Colorado State), JaMion Franklin (Duke), Kendron Wayman (Wake Forest) — as well as a cast of players who have gone on to the Division III ranks, he knows what makes his Wing-T offense go is what’s up front.
“The thing with the O-line, it’s different than a lot of other offenses,” McCormick said of his Wing-T. “Playing guard in the Wing-T is completely different than playing tackle. They’re different types of kids. The fundamentals are the same but the techniques and things we ask them to do are different. Playing O-line in any system, but especially the Wing-T, is all about repetition, repetition and fundamentals. You just got to do it over and over and know what you’re doing.”
The Bulldogs appear to again have an offensive line that knows what’s is supposed to be doing entering Friday’s season-opener against Queen Anne’s County.
Smack dab in the middle of that group is senior Chris Clarke, a 6-foot, 250-pound center who earned 2A-3A all-North Bayside first-team honors in the spring. Lining up the right of Clarke will be senior guard Colby Graves (6-0, 185) and senior tackle Jamaree Roberts (6-3, 245). Jaeden Warner (5-11, 200), the lone junior on an otherwise all-senior front, starts at left guard, while seniors Garrett Wood (5-10, 230) and Joey Deil (6-2, 220) are at left tackle. McCabe Piavis (6-3, 220), still another senior, lines up at tight end.
“I think our offensive line is much better than it was last spring,” McCormick said. “Just experience. The guys just seem to be a little bit more comfortable; a.little bit better.
“I think part of it is we’ve had a little bit more normal summer,” added McCormick, who enters his 21st season with a career record of 132-76. “Part of it was we were able to get some of these guys on the field last spring and let them learn a little bit.”
The Bulldogs graduated their entire starting backfield from last spring’s 3-2 team, but that is nothing new for McCormick and staff. Seniors Owen Doyle (6-0, 205) and Jayden Watkins (6-0, 200) are at fullback. Senior Mason McFayden (6-0, 170) and junior Jack Morris (5-11, 165) line up at halfback, while senior T.J. Bunce (5-10, 200) starts at quarterback.
“I like the kids we’ve got,” McCormick said. “Depth is going to be an issue. We are not as deep as we have been. With what we’ve got, I like the kids up front, I like the guys we’ve got in the backfield. We just need to stay healthy. If we stay healthy we’ll be all right.
“T.J.’s a good kid,” McCormick said. “He’ll be able to make the plays we need him to make with his feet and his arm. Hopefully he’ll protect the football and do the things we need to do.”
Senior wide receivers Hunter Walters (6-0, 165) and Leveil Parham (6-4, 180) figure to be Bunce’s primary targets downfield.
Leading the defense are 2A-3A all-North Bayside first-team picks Doyle (inside linebacker) and Piavis (defensive end). Watkins will be at the other end spot, with Clarke, Roberts, Wood and Warner rotating at the tackles.
Graves joins Doyle at the other inside backer spot. McFayden is part of a rotation at outside linebacker that includes juniors Rashawn Samuel (5-11, 185) and Sean Bunce (5-6, 150). The secondary looks strong with sophomore Nasai Bell (6-2, 180) and Walters at the corners, and senior Vidal Bonds (5-11, 170) and Parham at safety.
“Again, we’ve got some kids up front who we feel can play,” McCormick said of his defense. “I think our secondary is going to be solid. We’ve got some experience back there. But again it’s going to be, can we stay healthy? We get one or two guys injured we’re going to have problems.”
