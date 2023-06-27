Futures Game Baseball

Orioles’ prospect Jackson Holliday is hitting .325 with 14 doubles, seven homers, 47 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 63 games this year for Class A Delmarva and High A Aberdeen.

 AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft and a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8.


  

