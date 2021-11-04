Kent Island High’s cross country teams may have fallen a step off the pace this season, but the Bucs are still very much a factor in individual competition.
Junior Sarah Van Ornum won the girls’ race, and classmate Brady Medeiros followed her lead with a victory in the boys’ race Thursday at the Class 2A East Region championships at Fair Hill in Elkton.
Kent Island’s boys’ had their 10-year string of Bayside Conference championships snapped last week, while the girls’ four-year run also ended.
But Van Ornum continued the Bucs’ winning streak of individual Bayside female winners, and impressed again yesterday on the slopes of Fair Hill with a first-place time of 19 minutes, 52.93 seconds, well ahead of North Harford’s Finley Lavin, who finished second in 21:28.30.
Easton senior Sophie Leight placed third with a mark of 22:05.57, while Queen Anne’s County sophomore Zoey Crawford finished fifth (22:36.48) and sophomore teammate Erin Hiner was eighth in 22:54.82.
North Harford totaled 35 points to win the girls’ team title. Easton, which won the girls’ Bayside title, placed fifth followed by North Caroline. Kent Island did not have a complete team.
Medeiros clocked a first-place time of 18:01.68 to edge North Harford’s James Ortt (18:04.62) for the boys’ championship. Kent Island’s Trey Donnelly was fourth in 18:25.40, helping the Buccaneers to a second-place finish in the team standings.
Easton senior Harrison Fike placed fifth (18:41.72) and Queen Anne’s Dylan Hurlock was eighth in 19:05.47, helping the Lions to a third-place finish.
Cambridge-South Dorchester senior John Condon finished third in a tight Class 1A East boys’ race, with a time of 16:50.58. Bohemia Manor’s Day Leone won in 16:45.37, while Fallston’s Alex Xavier took second in 16:49.27. Cambridge-SD finished fifth in the team standings.
Kent County sophomore Charlotte Cousineau finished 10th in the girls’ 1A race with a 24:22.94.
Cambridge-SD’s girls finished third in the team standings, led by seniors Luci Thomas (12th, 24:29.34) and Anna Hyde (13th, 24:32.18).
Volleyball
N. Caroline 3
Wicomico 0
RIDGELY — Summer DeHoff had nine kills and three aces, and Bailey Werner finished with four kills, four digs and five aces, as fourth-seeded North Caroline ousted No. 5 Wicomico, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 in a Class 2A East Region II quarterfinal.
The Bulldogs advance to Monday’s semifinals at top-seeded Easton.
Taylour Holloway added seven kills and one block for North Caroline, Zoe Fretterd had four kills and 20 assists, and Jessica Christopher totaled four aces and six digs.
Kent Island 3
Parkside 0
STEVENSVILLE — Gianna King started the first game with 14 straight service points and the third-seeded Buccaneers rolled to a 25-7, 25-12, 25-17 victory over the No. 6 Rams in a 2A East Region II quarterfinal.
Kent Island plays at No. 2 Queen Anne’s on Monday in the semifinals.
