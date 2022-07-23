Astros Mariners Baseball

Houston’s Justin Verlander allowed four hits over seven innings Saturday against Seattle to win his fifth straight start.

 AP PHOTO

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Verlander became the major leagues’ first 13-game winner, striking out nine and topping 99 mph in his final inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday.

