NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander earned his 250th career victory in what could be his final start for the New York Mets, who beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Sunday after trading Max Scherzer to Texas.
Francisco Lindor homered and had three hits for the fourth-place Mets (50-55), who took three of four from last-place Washington. Pete Alonso drove in two runs.
After news of the agreement broke Saturday evening, the Mets and Rangers announced their deal involving Scherzer about 35 minutes before the first pitch Sunday at Citi Field.
New York also sent cash to Texas and received one of the Rangers’ top prospects in infielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. New York said he will be optioned to Double-A Binghamton.
With Scherzer and closer David Robertson traded away in the past few days, it’s possible Verlander could be next as the disappointing Mets look to get younger and improve their farm system. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is signed through next season and has a no-trade clause.
Verlander (6-5) allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings to become the 49th major league pitcher to reach 250 wins.
Alonso had an RBI single and lifted one of New York’s two sacrifice flies in a three-run third against former teammate Trevor Williams (5-6).
Lindor homered in consecutive games for the fourth time this year. He reached base four times. Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead triple and Omar Narváez also had a sacrifice fly in the third.
Making his 498th career start, Verlander gave up five hits in his third straight win. He walked off the mound to a nice ovation and tipped his cap to the crowd of 33,861 before accepting handshakes from teammates in the dugout.
The Mets signed Verlander to an $86.7 million, two-year contract in December shortly after Jacob deGrom signed a $185 million, five-year deal with Texas. That reunited Verlander and Scherzer, a pair of three-time Cy Young Award winners who were teammates in Detroit from 2010-14.
David Peterson, a candidate to fill Scherzer’s rotation spot, allowed an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Adam Ottavino got the final two outs in the eighth and Brooks Raley struck out three for his third save.
The Mets finished 14-8 in July after going 7-19 in June.
Washington opened the game with singles by CJ Abrams and Jeimer Candelario. The Nationals scored when Abrams stole home as the Mets threw to second.
Alonso’s RBI single tied it in the first, and Lindor scored on McNeil’s triple into the right-field corner to put New York ahead in the third. Lindor hit a solo homer to right for a 5-1 lead in the fourth after ending his 15-game homerless drought Saturday.
Williams allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: RHP Rico Garcia (right biceps tendinitis) was placed on the injured list and RHP Amos Willingham was recalled from Triple-A Rochester.
Mets: RF Starling Marte (migraines) took batting practice. He is feeling better and is expected to join the team on the upcoming road trip.
UP NEXT
Nationals: RHP Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.96 ERA) opens a three-game series Monday in Washington against Milwaukee RHP Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.46).
Mets: LHP José Quintana (0-2, 3.27 ERA) opposes RHP Zack Greinke (1-11, 5.49) in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday in Kansas City
Cardinals 3, Cubs 0
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Steven Matz and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and St. Louis snapped the Cubs’ eight-game winning streak.
Tyler O’Neill, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt drove in runs in the first two innings for the Cardinals before the pitchers took it from there.
Matz (2-7) allowed four hits in six innings with two strikeouts and no walks. He has not allowed an earned run over his last two starts, covering 12 innings.
Giovanny Gallegos tossed two hitless innings. JoJo Romero threw a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save.
St. Louis salvaged the final game of the four-game set and had lost its previous six home games to the Cubs.
Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (4-5) allowed three runs on eight hits over seven innings. He entered the contest with a 13-3 career mark against St. Louis.
Chicago had been on its longest winning streak since an 11-game run July 31-Aug. 12, 2016.
O’Neill brought in Lars Nootbaar with a single in the first. Nootbaar began the inning with a double.
St. Louis infielder Nolan Gorman was scratched right before the contest with lower back tightness. He is listed as day-to-day.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Cardinals: INF Tommy Edman went 1 for 5 in a rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Edman, who has been out since July 7 with right wrist inflammation, could rejoin the team as early as Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Minnesota RHP Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.13) will start in the first of a three-game series in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Cardinals have yet to name a starter.
Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.51) will face Cincinnati LHP Andrew Abbott (6-2, 1.90) in the first of a four-game series on Monday in Chicago. Stroman has allowed two runs or fewer in five of six career starts against the Reds.
Braves 8, Brewers 6
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson drove in five runs with two homers, including a go-ahead, two-run blast in the eighth, and Atlanta beat Milwaukee to cap their sweep of the high-scoring series.
Olson has 35 homers, the most in the NL, and 88 RBI, the most in the majors. The Braves scored 29 runs in the three-game sweep in the matchup of NL division leaders.
Atlanta began the day leading Philadelphia by 11 games in the NL East. The Brewers led Cincinnati by 1/2 game in the NL Central.
Orlando Arcia led off the eighth with a double to left field off Joel Payamps (4-2). With one out, Olson’s 35th homer landed in the Atlanta bullpen in right-center, giving the Braves the lead. It was the first earned runs allowed by Payamps, who took a 1.68 ERA into the game, since June 8.
Kirby Yates (5-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Raisel Iglesias earned his 20th save by striking out the side in the ninth.
Olson’s three-run homer drove in Ronald Acuña Jr., who singled and stole second, and Austin Riley, who walked, to give the Braves a 5-3 lead in the third.
Atlanta rookie AJ Smith-Shawver, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game, allowed three runs on four hits and four walks in five innings.
Collin McHugh blew the 5-3 lead by giving up three runs in the sixth. William Contreras doubled in two runs for Milwaukee.
Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna tied the game at 6 with his homer off Hoby Milner.
Riley continued his power surge for Atlanta by hitting his eighth homer in the last 11 games, his 24th, in the first. The two-run shot off Colin Rea carried 463 feet to left-center.
Rea allowed five runs in five innings.
Carlos Santana, acquired from Pittsburgh on Saturday, hit his first homer with the Brewers in the third. The liner over the right-field wall gave Milwaukee a 3-2 lead. Christian Yelich led off the third with his 16th homer.
TRAINwOOM
Brewers: LHP Wade Miley (left elbow) will come off the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday night at Washington. Miley was added to the team’s rotation plans Sunday. ... RHP Brandon Woodruff (right shoulder) will pitch for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. ... RHP Julio Teheran (right hip impingement) was placed on the 15-day IL. RHP Peter Strzelecki was recalled from Nashville.
Braves: LHP Taylor Hearn was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after allowing four runs and recording only one out in Saturday night’s 11-5 win. The move cleared a roster spot for Smith-Shawver.
UP NEXT
Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.46) is scheduled to pitch Monday night’s opener of a three-game series at Washington against RHP Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.96).
Braves: Atlanta opens an interleague series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night as RHP Charlie Morton (10-8, 3.57) faces RHP Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.46). Morton is 4-1 with a 3.83 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels.
Marlins 8, Tigers 6
MIAMI (AP) — Garrett Cooper and Jean Segura homered, newly acquired relievers Jorge López and David Robertson played key roles and Miami beat Detroit.
López (5-2) got the last two outs in the seventh and Robertson closed with a perfect ninth in his Marlins debut for his 16th save.
Garrett Hampson had a double, two singles and two RBIs, while Avisáil García tripled and singled for the Marlins. Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0-for-3 with a walk and his major league-leading batting average dropped to .377.
Tigers star slugger Miguel Cabrera doubled and walked in his last appearance in Miami. The 40-year-old Cabrera, who will retire at the end of the season, played his first five seasons with the Marlins. He was replaced for a pinch-runner after reaching on a walk in the seventh and received one final round of cheers.
Cooper’s two-run shot in the seventh put the Marlins ahead 7-6. He drove a 1-2 pitch from Tigers’ reliever Tyler Holton (0-2) over the wall in left-center for his 13th homer.
The Marlins increased their lead on Segura’s solo blast in the eighth.
Detroit squandered an early four-run lead and regained the advantage on Kerry Carpenter’s two-run single in the seventh to make it 6-5.
The Marlins erased a 4-0 deficit with a four-run fifth against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI-single and scored on Nick Fortes’ double. Hampson then added a game-tying two-run double.
Skubal’s outing ended after he retired Arraez on groundout for the second out in the fifth. The left-hander had faced the minimum through the first 4 2/3 before he gave up four runs and six hits.
Cabrera hit a two-RBI double that capped a four-run third against Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo and put Detroit ahead 4-0. Spencer Torkelson and Javier Báez had run-scoring singles in the early outburst.
Luzardo was lifted after 4 2/3 innings. He gave up four runs, seven hits, walked three and struck out three.
