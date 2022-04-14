RIDGELY — It’s a rarity, but Kent Island High girls’ head tennis coach Rick Tyng admitted to being a little nervous.
With No. 1 singles player and defending Class 2A state champion Ana Castro out sick, Tyng said he was a bit concerned heading into Monday’s match against North Caroline in a battle of unbeatens.
But in building the Bayside Conference’s latest dynasty in girls’ tennis, Tyng has stuck with a formula of giving freshmen, sophomores and juniors as much court time as possible so by the time their senior years roll around they provide the Bucs’ ladder strength and depth.
“North Caroline’s the strongest team we’re going to see out of the Bayside North and when I heard Ana was sick I needed my seniors to kind of step up,” Tyng said.
With seniors playing all four singles matches, as well as first and second doubles, Kent Island maintained its undefeated season with a 6-1 victory over the Bulldogs that stretched its win streak against division opponents to 75 matches.
“(Rachel) Ryder, (Elizabeth) Coligan, (Claire) Schultz and (Brooke) Barba are all seniors, and they stepped up and played beautifully,” Tyng said of a group that accounted for five of the Bucs’ six wins against the surprising Bulldogs.
Kent Island built a quick 2-0 lead, as Schultz and Barba, who reached the Class 2A state finals in girls’ doubles last spring, beat Rebecca White and Ava Barrett, 8-1, at No. 1 doubles, while Coligan and Ryder won 8-0 over Carliegh Buckler and Cassidy Joseph at No. 2.
“For Claire and Brooke to take down Rebecca (and Barrett) as convincingly as they did was a big surprise for me,” Tyng said. “And Elizabeth and Rachel played well.
“That’s how we’ve kind of progressed through during this streak,” said Tyng, whose team extended its unbeaten run to 77 with a victory over Colonel Richardson on Tuesday and Kent County on Wednesday. “Kids that kind of progress from freshmen to sophomores, from junior to senior. And every year they get a little bit better. And I try to make sure that they get playing time as they’re going from freshmen to sophomore to junior to senior. And that way they’re not overwhelmed by it by the time I’m really crutching on them for singles wins and doubles wins like (Monday).”
Kent Island completed a sweep of doubles play with one of the tightest duels of the afternoon, as Megan Carpenter and Isabelle Ganez pulled out a 9-7 win over Lisseth Ixlaj-Fuentes and Maddy Lorenc at No. 3.
Kent Island suffered its lone loss at No. 1 singles, where White — undefeated in singles play this year — defeated Schultz, 8-1. Despite that final, Tyng was pleased with Schultz’s play.
“Rebecca played really well against her,” Tyng said. “I went over to Claire afterwards and I said, ‘Are you going to believe me when I tell you you played a great match?’ And she looked at me in the eye and shook her head and said, ‘Yeah, I thought I played well.’”
White provided North Caroline with its only win. Barba defeated Buckler, 8-0, at No. 2; Coligan managed to grind her way to an 8-6 victory over Ixlaj-Fuentes at 3, and Ryder beat Barrett, 8-3, at No. 4.
“I was pretty comfortable with the singles lineup, knowing Claire was going to have a tough one against Rebecca,” Tyng said. “But I was confident in the other three. So yeah, it was great to have some close matches. We just haven’t had individual close matches.”
Besides showing it could win without Castro, and maintaining its perfect record and lengthy win streak, finally having a handful of tight matches may have made Tyng happier than anything else.
“We haven’t been pushed all year, and it’s sad,” said Tyng, whose team is 9-0, has won 60 of the 63 singles and doubles matches it’s played this season, and is likely headed for fifth straight North Bayside title after the 2020 season was canceled and the conference decided not to hold championships in any sport last spring.
“The kids, they want the competition,” Tyng continued. “They have to understand that practice is where you’re going to get your best competition right now. It was good to have them be able to play other kids and do as well as they did. I was really proud of how they played.”
The fact North Caroline not only provided the Bucs with some of their tougher matches this season, but was also unbeaten heading into Monday, surprised many, including Bulldogs head coach Dennis White.
“I really wasn’t thinking we were going to be one of the teams contending for the North,” said Coach White of a program that last won the North and Bayside titles in 2011 under then-head coach Mike Parks. “And not to disparage any other teams, but part of it is how weak tennis has gotten. So I think we’re artificially pushed up because we do have some players that are putting in extra time.”
Coach White may not have held high hopes heading into this season. He has only two seniors on this year’s team, and last season got only seven matches in during the abbreviated schedule caused by COVID-19.
“We didn’t have a lot of experience,” White said. “It was just a matter of I needed court time for my older kids, and the freshmen needed a chance to learn the game without having to be forced in. And luckily I have enough upperclassmen that I wouldn’t have to force them in.”
That combination helped the Bulldogs go 7-0 prior to Monday’s loss to Kent Island. North Caroline rebounded from that loss with victories over Cambridge-South Dorchester on Tuesday and Easton on Wednesday, bringing its record to 9-1.
“They’ve put in the time. They’ve been working,” White said. “They certainly have been getting the results. I am pleased with how much they’ve progressed since last year because I feel like some of them, it’s almost like they’ve had two years of experience just in a year’s time because of the amount of work they’ve put in. All credit goes to them for the effort they put into it.”
In addition to that progression, White has watched his daughter Rebecca, a junior, go undefeated in singles and develop into one of the conference’s top players.
“Her game has come a long way from last year,” White said of his daughter. “I feel like she has a lot more control in points; has a lot of things she can do. (She’s) just (added) a wide variety to her game and I think starting to master some of the things that take place in a game.”
There have also been surprises, the biggest coming by Ixlaj-Fuentes, another junior, who was tied 6-6 with Coligan at No. 3 singles before falling, 8-6, and together with Lorenc was locked in another battle at No. 3 doubles before losing 9-7.
“Lisseth is a huge surprise,” Dennis White said. “She is a great kid who has played non-stop and has just impressed me every time she goes out there. I can’t say enough good things about her.”
