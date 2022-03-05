CAMBRIDGE — Ryan Kimble had only seen Dario Belizaire once.
Francis Scott Key High’s boys’ head basketball coach saw Belizaire again Friday night, and will likely remember that second look for quite some time.
“Number one, extremely talented,” Kimble said of Belizaire. “We saw four films on their team and number one was only on the floor one time. I don’t know if he was injured or COVID, but he’s a game-changer. And he changed the dynamic of the game.”
Belizaire scored 17 points and Ty’Anthony Stanley returned from a one-game suspension to score a game-high 18 points, as Cambridge-South Dorchester continued its improbable playoff run with a 58-49 victory over the Eagles in a Class 1A state quarterfinal.
The fourth-seeded Vikings (15-7) advance to Tuesday’s state semifinals where they will face No. 1 seed Lake Clifton at a neutral site yet to be determined as of press-time Saturday night.
“Beginning of the year, I didn’t see this at all,” said Cambridge-SD head coach Marty Bailey, who had tears streaming down his cheeks afterwards. “Throughout the year I could hardly see it. I just wanted them to get better. But they’ve just done more than I asked. It just makes me proud. Speechless.”
Bailey wasn’t the only one trying to get a grip on the fact Cambridge-SD had advanced to its first state final four since 2006.
“I can’t believe …. I’m still like, it’s crazy,” Belizaire said. “This is crazy. At the beginning of the season we started off really slow, lost to (James M.) Bennett. A lot of people doubted us because of who we lost to. But those game we didn’t played good. What you’re seeing right now is us really playing basketball. That’s what we’re really playing right now is basketball.”
The Vikings trailed only once at 4-2, when Francis Scott Key’s Liam McGrath drove baseline for a bucket with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
Just 12 seconds later, Belizaire swished the first of his three 3-pointers to start Cambridge-SD on a 12-2 burst that gave it a 14-8 lead after the first quarter.
Stanley missed Wednesday’s 1A East Section II title-game victory over Pocomoke because he and three teammates left the bench during a brief dust-up toward the end of Monday’s sectional semifinal win over North Dorchester. But the Vikings big man began making an impact in the second quarter against F.S. Key (16-6), scoring nine points in the paint to push Cambridge-SD’s lead to 29-20 at halftime.
“He makes it a lot more easier,” Belizaire said of Stanley. “Having him back relieves a lot of stress off me, and we played team basketball.”
But Stanley’s presence put stress on the Eagles.
“Number 40, we did not do a good enough job of getting around him; fronting him, keeping him out of the paint,” Kimble said of Stanley. “That was a problem. A little undisciplined in the first half defensively on our part. Go for some steals, allow a drive, have to shift to help … number 40’s laying it in. That’s it. That’s the game.”
The Eagles got back in the game midway through the third quarter, when Elijah Harris drilled a pair of 3-pointers, the second pulling Francis S. Key within 35-32 with 3:14 to go in the third period.
Cambridge-SD came back with a six-point answer, as Jahzeer Smith hit a 3-pointer, Stanley hit a foul shot and Anthony Hughes (8 points) scored off a fastbreak layup for a 41-32 lead with a little over a minute to go in the third.
The Vikings carried a 46-36 lead into the fourth quarter, and moved to a 50-38 lead when Jaeden Jones hit a follow and Stanley scored inside with 5:52 left.
But Cambridge-SD wouldn’t score another field goal until 30 seconds remained in the game.
The Eagles chipped away at their deficit during the drought, closed within 50-47 with 1:22 remaining on McGrath’s 3-pointer.
Bailey called time, then watched his team seal the victory from the foul line.
Stanley scored Cambridge-SD’s first points in almost 5 minutes when he made a pair of free throws with 53.5 seconds left. The Eagles were called for traveling, but the Vikings threw the ensuing inbounds pass away. Hughes leaped to deflect an Eagles pass that went off a Francis Scott Key player. Belizaire got the ball, was fouled and calmly sank two free throws for a 54-47 cushion with 37.3 seconds left.
Logan Milstreed (10 points) missed the mark on the ensuing Eagles’ possession, and Cambridge-SD grabbed the rebound. Belizaire again got the ball, was fouled and converted both attempts for a 56-47 lead with 23.7 seconds to go.
Jaeden Heiser scored a layup for Key before Darren Belizaire netted the final basket.
“I just wanted them to stick to our principals, and what I’ve been teaching them all year,” Bailey said. “We just had to adjust the game plan. I knew that if we played half-court D solid we’d have a chance, and they did way more than I expected. We only gave up 49 points to this team. This (F.S. Key) team is really, really good.
“These kids are locked in because that’s one thing we’ve had a problem with all year is rebounding,” said Bailey, whose team often limited the Eagles to just one shot a possession. “Tonight they were just after it. Nobody expected us to get this far. I didn’t even expect it. You have a game plan, and they did it. They wanted it for each other.”
Notes: Ryan Rill scored 12 points for the Eagles. ... Bailey makes his fourth overall trip to the final four, his first as head coach of Cambridge-SD. Bailey led Easton to three consecutive final four appearances (2010-2012), including an appearance in the 2A state championship in 2011.
