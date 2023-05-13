CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge-South Dorchester High co-head track and field coach Clint Falduto is an accountant.
And after studying events, matchups, times and potential points, Falduto quietly formulated the Vikings’ boys’ team had the potential to dethrone defending champion Kent Island and win its first Bayside Conference championship.
Dr. Lois Narr, Cambridge-SD’s other co-head coach, has forever held strong feelings for her team, though wasn’t necessarily convinced by Falduto’s calculations.
But after hours of fighting Friday’s heat on its home track, Cambridge-SD’s coaching staff was fighting just to keep its tears in check.
“I think they were amazing,” said Narr, after the Vikings totaled 120 points to defeat Kent Island by a 22-point margin for its first conference boys’ outdoor track and field title in school history. “They all did their job. And I think they don’t even realize how great they are. When we figured it out we were in tears practically.”
Narr may have a bit hesitant to buy into Falduto’s idea since the Vikings had lost to Kent Island at the Cambridge Classic and Kent Island Invitational. But as Bucs head coach Justin Holland noted, “Cambridge did what they were supposed to do and we didn’t.”
What Cambridge-SD did was get a pair of victories from junior Jayden Smith, who jumped 43 feet, ½ inch to win the triple jump, then leaped 21-2 to win the long jump. The Vikings also got a 32-point haul from sophomore Tori Willis, who won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (38.39) — Cambridge-SD’s only other individual gold on the boys’ side — placed second in the 110 high hurdles (15.26) and 100 meters (11.14), and was third in the 400 (50.74).
“It was all them,” Narr said of her team. “I don’t think they truly appreciate what a feat it is to win the Bayside.”
Kent Island’s runner-up effort was led by Evan Newcomer, who won the 400 (50.43) and Steve Sanchez, who dueled Easton’s Jed Smith for six laps in the 3,200 before breaking away and winning in 10:27.68. Sanchez also ran a leg on the Bucs’ winning 4x800 relay, joining Trey Donnelly, Isayah Stewart and Brady Medeiro for a first-place 8:28.95.
Queen Anne’s left with a pair of individual titles. Sophomore Ben Marks won the 1,600 in 4:32.88, then placed second to senior teammate Dylan Hurlock, who took first in the 800 (1:58.38). Marks clocked a 2:00.93.
Kent Island rolled to the girls’ title with 153 points — 45 ahead of runner-up Wicomico — behind the efforts of individual champions Gabrielle Bernhard, Reese Delp, Sarah Van Ornum, Mckaylie Mogel and its 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
“This team is stacked with a lot of good, hard-working young ladies,” Holland said. “They’re one of the reasons why I’m still coaching.”
Among those reasons is Bernhard, a junior, who set a new meet record when she cleared 11-1 to win the pole vault.
“Once she cleared 11-1 I think her day was set,” Holland said of Bernhard. “She rolled with it and went on into the hurdles and took care of business there.”
Bernhard won the 100 hurdles in 15.51 then came back to win the 300 hurdles in 47.16.
Delp and Van Ornum battled James M. Bennett’s Deanna Baumann in the 1,600. Though she still had three races to run, Delp challenged Baumann for most the race before finishing second in 5:18.79. Baumann won in 5:18.18, while Van Ornum placed third in 5:26.13.
Delp didn’t seem deflated by the 1,600, and came back to win the 400 in 1:00.65 and the 800 in 2:23.99. She also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay with Bernhard, Sarabeth Caldwell and Hazel Walsh (4:09.5).
Van Ornum, who decided to ease up in the 1,600, dominated the 3,200, winning with a 11:51.51 that was almost 20 seconds ahead of North Caroline freshman Linda Ridgell’s second-place 12:10.94. Mogel gave the Bucs another individual boost, winning the discus in 96-10 and finishing second in the shot put (31-10 ½).
Kent Island’s of Caldwell, Kaitlyn Stevens, Walsh and Van Ornum opened the meet winning the 4x800 relay in 10:26.76.
Not long after that victory, North Caroline sophomore Malayah won the girls’ 100 meters in 13.16, edging James M. Bennett’s Lilly Williams (13.20).
The only other double winner in the girls’ competition was Cambridge-SD’s outstanding sophomore Le’Asia Todd, who won the long jump 16-10¾ , then finished 5 feet ahead of second place in the triple jump, soaring 36-1. Todd was second in the high jump, clearing 5 feet.
Baseball
1A East Region I
Playoffs
Col. Richardson 5
St. Michaels 1
AMERICAN CORNER — Brayden Dadds pitched three innings of three-hit ball and went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs Saturday as top-seeded Colonel Richardson topped the No. 4 seed Saints.
The Colonels (15-4) will host No. 2 seed North Dorchester (12-6) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the 1A East Region I final.
Daniel Hesson pitched four scoreless innings of relief for Colonel, striking out five. Hesson, Chandler Tindall, Carter Walters, Camron Gondeck, Jack Walls and Ashton Vail each singled, and Conner Detrich and Manny Wallace each drove in a run for the Colonels.
N. Dorchester 2
Kent County 1
SHILOH — Jordan Regulski’s two-run single in the third proved to the the difference Saturday as the Eagles edged the third-seeded Trojans in a pitchers’ duel between North Dorchester’s Brice Bradley and Kent County’s Brandon Cannon.
Bradley pitched six innings, allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out 11. Regulski fanned the side in the seventh to earn the save.
Jaiden Brooks doubled and scored a run for North Dorchester.
Cannon also went six innings, yielding just two hits. Cannon had both of Kent’s hits, including a monster home run that accounted for its lone score.
