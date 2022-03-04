CAMBRIDGE — The plan was to get an early lead.
Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s girls’ basketball team did just that Thursday, outscoring Snow Hill, 11-0, in the first quarter on the way to a 37-32 victory over the Eagles in the Class 1A East Section II championship.
The Vikings (13-7), who went 10-0 against 1A competition in the Bayside Conference this season, were seeded No. 8 in the state playoffs and played a quarterfinal Saturday night at top seed Catoctin.
“It was very important for us to hop out and put pressure on them early,” Cambridge-SD head coach Kierra Farrare said. “Put them on their heels, make them have to fight back, not us. That was the plan.”
Ayriyanna Davis drained a 3-pointer 1:04 into the game to give the Vikings a lead they never lost. Cambridge-SD steadily built its lead from there. Jamyah Pickett sank a pair of free throws, Krys Gibbs (team-high 10 points) scored inside, and Leaisa Todd converted a put-back before Ramaya Kindred scored to cap an 11-0 first quarter.
The Eagles (9-10) rallied to score the first 10 points of the second quarter, six coming from Mariah Murray, who finished with a game-high 15 points. Marlynn Milbourne’s basket with 2:49 remaining in the second got Snow Hill within 11-10.
But Cambridge-SD bumped its lead to 16-10 by halftime as Destiny Johnson scored a layup and Ramaya Kindred hit a 3-pointer.
Johnson scored on a drive then dished to Gibbs for an easy score that fattened Cambridge-SD’s lead to 20-10 early in the third quarter. The Vikings moved to their biggest lead at 27-14 with under 4 minutes left in the period, when Gibbs scored off an assist from Todd.
Snow Hill’s Lauren Moses hit a free throw to end the third and swished another to open the fourth to get the Eagles within 29-22.
Play became more and more chaotic as the fourth quarter progressed, as both teams struggled with turnovers, and from the foul line, where Cambridge-SD converted 5 of 16 for the game, while Snow Hill was 14 of 29.
“We get in a habit of playing so fast that when we tell them to slow down, it takes awhile for it to stick,” Farrare said of her team.
Despite that hurried play, Cambridge-SD managed to stretch its lead to 13 at 35-22, as Gibbs scored on a follow, Ranaya Kindred canned a short set shot, and Gibbs scored a fastbreak lead off an assist from Ramaya Kindred with 3:46 left.
Capitalizing on turnovers, Snow Hill put together a final surge. Marrah Milbourne’s 3-pointer cut the Eagles’ deficit to 35-25 with over 2 minutes remaining. Magnolia Harris Blackburn and Marrah Milbourne each hit a free throw. Murray hit two more from the foul line, then dropped in a 3-pointer with 1:12 left to get the Eagles within 35-32.
But Snow Hill couldn’t get any closer, as Davis and Johnson each hit a foul shot in the final 1:03 for the 37-32 final.
“It was a tough one,” Farrare said. “They definitely know how to make us sweat. But it was team ball, team effort. Getting to our spots when we’re supposed to be there. And extra effort. A lot of extra effort. It took a lot but we did it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.