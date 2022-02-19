It was the first time this indoor season Cambridge-South Dorchester High senior John Condon had competed in three events at one meet.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
But the Vikings had plenty of other heroes Wednesday at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill, including Evan Payne, Teshar Drummond, Jay’Den Smith and William Jackson, who teamed to win the 4x400-meter relay — the night’s final event — helping Cambridge-SD win its first Class 1A East Region boys’ indoor track and field championship in the program’s short six-year history.
“Totally floored,” Vikings co-head coach Angie Condon said in reaction to the title. “I had no idea (of the team standings) because I was working at the high jump and busy coaching.
“But I’m not surprised,” Coach Condon continued. “I knew that we could do it. I’m just thrilled they were able to pull through.”
But the Vikings needed help.
Co-head coach Mike Dorrenbacher knew heading into the boys’ 4x400 that Cambridge-SD trailed Snow Hill by three points. He also knew his relay not only needed a win, but needed someone other than Snow Hill to finish second.
Dorrenbacher didn’t tell Payne, Drummond, Smith or Jackson the situation though as they prepared to run.
“I was the cutting judge for the four-by-four,” said Dorrenbacher, who told runners when they could break in from their lanes. “I looked at them and said, ‘Look. We’re in lane number one. We don’t have to worry about cutting. We can just run it. And when you get the baton, let’s have some clean exchanges. And don’t look back. Just power it out. This is the last race. The end’s in sight.”
Payne, Drummond, Smith and Jackson were smooth with their handoffs and came through with a first-place time of 3 minutes, 55.43 seconds. Helping seal the title for the Vikings though was Largo, which finished second (3:57.54), well ahead of Snow Hill’s third-place 4:04.44.
That victory, and Largo’s big assist, gave Cambridge-SD 115 points — one point ahead of runner-up Snow Hill.
“Luckily enough our boys did what they needed to do,” Dorrenbacher said. “They hit their time, they came in first. And Largo beat out Snow Hill. So a little help from Largo gave us the advantage and the points making it a 115-114 win.”
Though he has competed throughout the indoor season, John Condon has run only sparingly after suffering an injury during his title-winning performance at the Class 1A state cross country championships this past fall.
But the senior, who doesn’t talk about winning, but doing his best, delivered a huge performance. Condon cleared 10 feet to win the pole vault, won the 1,600 meters in 4:52.24 — ahead of three Snow Hill runners — then won the 800 in 2:09.29 to cap a 30-point haul.
“We were really uncertain whether John was going to be able to perform well,” Dorrenbacher said. “And he did not disappoint.”
Neither did his teammates.
A senior, Payne won the 300 (38.43), was third in the 500 (1:15.20), and joined Jackson, Drummond and Smith for a runner-up finish in the 4x200 relay (1:43.80) — finishing just behind Snow Hill (1:43.19).
A sophomore, Smith won the high jump (5-6) and was third in the 55-meter hurdles (10.59). In addition to his legs on the two relays, Jackson, a freshman, was runner-up in the pole vault (9-6) and third in the high jump (5-2).
The Vikings also got a second-place finish from Arlandi Martinez in the 3,200 (12:08), a third-place finish from the 4x800 relay of Christian Sanders, Martinez, Tyler Sears and Joshua Suggs (10:19.86), and a seventh-place from William Linthicum in the shot put (31-8½) that was good for two points.
The top four finishers in each event qualify for this week’s state championships at the Baltimore Armory.
Cambridge-SD’s girls totaled 79 points to take runner-up honors to champion Largo (126).
Senior Luci Thomas gave the Vikings their only victory, as she won the 3,200 (15:31.70).
“She’s been on our team for four years and she’s just been steady,” Angie Condon said of Thomas.
Cambridge-SD got a string of impressive performances from their young cast of sprinters. Freshman Enazajah Young was second in the 55 meters (7.49) and 55 hurdles (9.01), and joined freshmen Jyrah Curry and Camryn Russum and senior Sa’Mara Spriggs for runner-up finishes in the 4x200 (1:59.40) and 4x400 (4:56.92).
Curry qualified for states with third-place efforts in the 300 (46.68) and 500 (1:37.68). Spriggs was third in the 55 hurdles (9.72). The 4x800 relay of Thomas, Sadie Carels, Laila Insley and Russum finished fourth (12:19.01). Carels was third and Isabelle Hughes placed fourth in the 3,200.
“We were very surprised when we ended up in second, and yet not so surprised because we have an amazing team this year.” Coach Condon said. “We have versatility. We have someone that throws, and we have someone that sprints, and we have someone that hurdles, and we have distance runners. So we just went out and did our best.”
