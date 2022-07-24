France Cycling Tour de France

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, and teammates Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter’s green jersey, Sepp Kuss, far left, Tiesj Benoot, second left, and Christophe Laporte, right, celebrate as they cross the finish line of the 21st stage of the Tour de France on Sunday.

 AP PHOTO

King of the Mountains. Champion of the Champs-Elysees.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.