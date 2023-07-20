France Cycling Tour de France

Denmark’s Kasper Asgreen, second right, crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands’ Pascal Eenkhoorn, right, and Norway’s Jonas Abrahamsen, left, to win Thursday’s 18th stage of the Tour de France.

 AP PHOTO

BOURG-EN-BRESSE, France (AP) — Another Danish rider took the limelight at the Tour de France on Thursday as Kasper Asgreen joined an early breakaway and then held on to win the 18th stage in a sprint finish.


  

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.