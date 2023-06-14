Ravens Football

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, Tyler Linderbaum, center, and Tyler Huntley workout during Wednesday’s practice in Owings Mills.

 AP PHOTO

OWINGS MILLS (AP) — For all the talk of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson learning new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme, it’s the different coaching style that has jumped out so far at minicamp.


  

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.