Rays Yankees Baseball

New York’s Aaron Judge homered twice Saturday in the Yankees’ 9-8 victory over Tampa Bay.

 AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers, Anthony Volpe broke Joe DiMaggio’s Yankees record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York rallied from a six-run deficit and beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-8 on Saturday.


