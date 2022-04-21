ST. MICHAELS — Zach Walford hit a two-out solo home run in the top of the seventh inning Thursday, lifting Queen Anne’s County High’s baseball team to a 4-3 victory over St. Michaels.
The Lions trailed 3-1 before tying the game with a two-run sixth inning. Dalton Brown and Devin Canter each had one hit and one RBI for Queen Anne’s (5-6 overall, 2-2 North Bayside). Brody Carroll also had a hit.
Canter hurled a complete-game three-hitter, allowing two earned runs, walking two and striking out five.
Will Sherwood went 2 for 3 to lead St. Michaels (9-3, 3-1). Kyle Miller had a hit and Chandler Dyott drove in a run. All three of the Saints’ losses this season have been by one run.
Colonel 13
North Caroline 2
AMERICAN CORNER — Austin Walls went 3 for 4, and Jaden Rowan, Josh Cohee and Austin Glessner each went 2 for 3, as the Colonels continued pounding the ball in a five-inning victory over the Bulldogs.
Senor right-hander Zach Robbins (4-1) got the win, yielding two earned runs and four hits to go with for strikeouts as Colonel Richardson improved to 12-1, 4-1.
Jacob Cohee and Crystian Brewer had one hit apiece for the Colonels, who have outscored their opponents 40-7 on their current three-game winning streak.
Easton 5, Kent Island 3
STEVENSVILLE — Chris Baynard had two hits, including a home run, and freshman Kayden Webb stroked two hits to lead the Warriors.
Logan Weems earned the win with Webb getting a save. Weems also had a hit.
Softball
North Dorchester 14
Cambridge-SD 4
SHILOH — Kinley Elliott earned the five-inning win and Maggie Hubbard went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as the Eagles stretched their winning streak to seven.
Anna Hopkins had two hits for North Dorchester (10-1, 4-0) and Chayla Creighton had one hit and three RBIs. The Eagles also got one hit and one RBI from Maddie Nagel, Emilee Cohee and Mackenzie Lewis.
Colonel 5, North Caroline 0
AMERICAN CORNER — Ava Carels pitched a complete-game three-hitter and Caroline Newcomb stroked an RBI triple as the Colonels won their sixth straight.
Carels (8-2) walked three and struck out none in notching the Colonels’ second shutout of the season.
Tyla Dickerson, Cheyenne Cayer, Olivia Christopher and Ally Taylor each had one hit for Colonel (11-2, 5-0).
