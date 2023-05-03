RIDGELY — Easton High’s boys’ lacrosse team needed a stand-in for starting goalie Jack Kilbourne, who was away at his sister’s graduation.
When Warrior head coach Dennis Keenan heard BT Todd had played goalie in grade school the search was over.
That bit of added drama didn’t prove to be an obstacle Wednesday night, as Todd made nine saves and Drew Schmidt scored a career-high six goals, leading Easton to a 20-6 victory over North Caroline that clinched the Warriors’ first North Bayside championship since 2008.
Easton (9-1 overall, 4-0 North Bayside) will attempt to win its first Bayside Conference championship Monday when its plays at South champion Stephen Decatur (9-3) at 5 p.m. The Seahawks clinched the South yesterday with a 17-8 victory over Parkside.
“I thought he stepped in, did a great job,” Keenan said of Todd, who played goalie in fourth and fifth grade. “Stepped up for the team.”
Easton never trailed, but it didn’t make quick work of the Bulldogs (3-6) either.
Schmidt wheeled around from the left side of the goal and scored 1 minute, 29 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead, then added a second goal a little over a minute later.
North Caroline cut that deficit to 2-1 with 7:50 left in the opening period when Cory Bunce scored on an extra-man opportunity. Easton’s Tyler Rardin (three goals) answered immediately, winning the ensuing faceoff and charging downfield to score against Bulldog goalie Koen Jackson (16 saves).
Again, the Bulldogs trimmed the gap to one when Mason Ratcliff beat Todd with 5:10 left in the first. Easton restored its lead to two just 33 seconds later when Aidan Filion scored from close range.
The Warriors steadily expanded that lead in the second quarter.
“It took us a little while to get going once we settled after the first period,” Keenan said.
Hudson Royer and Nate Butler (three goals) scored a little over minute apart to push Easton’s lead to 6-2. Sean Bunce’s goal with 8:22 left before halftime kept North Caroline within striking distance.
But the Warriors got two goals apiece from Butler and Schmidt over the final 5:38 of the first half to carry a 10-3 lead into the break.
“I think we move it very well,” Schmidt said. “We’re unselfish. A lot of our goals are assisted.”
Cory Bunce scored 45 seconds into the third quarter to draw North Caroline within 10-4.
Rardin and Ty Finlay scored just 7 seconds apart, bumping Easton’s lead to 12-4 before Sean Bunce made it 12-5.
The Warriors stretched their lead to 14-5 by the end of the third, as Royer (two goals) scored and Filion converted a Butler dish into a goal with 54 seconds left in the period.
“I think we’re getting hot at the right time,” said Schmidt after Easton’s ninth straight victory.
“Unselfish,” Keenan said of his offense. “They move the ball trying to find the open guy. They just keep spinning it, running (assistant) coach (Will) Schmidt’s offense and it’s working to a T right now.”
Easton outscored the Bulldogs 6-1 in the fourth quarter, getting two goals from Schmidt and one each from Rardin, Landon Chaney, Sabin Long and Tony Ferreira. Cody Hoofnagle scored North Caroline’s lone goal in the fourth quarter, beating backup Angel Fernandez, who took over for Todd with 7 minutes remaining.
“I was a little bit nervous coming in,” said Todd, who carried those nerves with him throughout the game. “That’s not a bad thing.
“I did all right,” Todd continued. “I used to play goalie. I think I could have done better, but I had to step up for the team.”
Girls’ Lacrosse
North Caroline 13, Easton 6
EASTON — Claire Blue scored four goals and set up two more, and Riley Walstrum totaled six assists and a pair of goals to lead the Bulldogs.
Taylor Tribbett and Ashley Kercheval had two goals apiece for North Caroline, and Mia Schreyer, Calleigh Tribbett and Gracie Faulkner added one each.
