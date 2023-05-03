EASTON-NORTH CAROLINE LAX 23

Easton’s Aidan Filion (2) cradles the ball in his stick as he tries to shake North Caroline’s Henry Piavis during Wednesday’s first half.

 PHOTO BY WILLIAM HAUFE

RIDGELY — Easton High’s boys’ lacrosse team needed a stand-in for starting goalie Jack Kilbourne, who was away at his sister’s graduation.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.