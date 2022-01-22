CHESTER — Easton High’s swim teams continued their dominance Wednesday, as the Warrior boys’ and girls’ teams combined to win all but one event while sweeping Kent Island at Club One Fitness & Aerobics.
Easton seniors David Gardner and Johnny Remaniak continued their unbeaten seasons with a pair of individual victories, as well as two wins in the relays, as the Warriors rolled to a 91-50 victory over the Buccaneers in the boys’ competition.
Gardner and Remaniak teamed with Brady Tipton and Joseph Lavezzo to win the opening 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 54.15 seconds and Easton never trailed en route to raising its record to 4-0. Gardner and Remaniak were later paired with Bryce Slaughter and Reilly Gilligan in the 400 freestyle relay, as the Warriors rolled to a first-place time of 3:41.91.
Gardner and Remaniak extended their impressive unbeaten seasons in individual competition. Gardner won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.03, then won the 500 free in 5:10.52. Remaniak won the 200 individual medley in 2:09.70 and took first in the 100 breaststroke, posting a first-place time of 1:05.06.
A freshman, Tipton also notched a pair of victories, winning the 100 freestyle (55.5) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.85). Slaughter touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly, clocking a 1:00.50, and together with Gilligan, Lavezzo and Tipton won the 200 free relay in 1:45.63.
Kent Island denied Easton a clean sweep as Caden Latchaw won the 50 freestyle sprint in 24.18 seconds.
Easton’s girls team also pushed their record to 4-0 as Molly Kroeger, Kylie Weems and Isabel Finch each won two individual events and two relays during an 88-68 win.
Kroeger won the 200 freestyle (2:04.97) and 100 free (56.97), Weems posted first-place times in both the 200 IM (2:24.70) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.73), and Finch took first in the 100 butterfly (1:02.56) and 100 backstroke (1:07.55).
Aubrey Lavezzo gave Easton the win in the 50 freestyle, winning in 28.28, and Isabella Westerfield outlasted the field in the 500 free with a first-place 6:08.04.
Kroeger, Weems, Finch and Lavezzo led off the meet with a victory in the 200 medley, clocking a 2:01.95. Westerfield and Finch joined Jill Esterson and Claire Morris on the winning 200 free relay, and Westerfield, Lavezzo, Kroeger and Weems capped the meet with a first-place 4:01.63 in the 400 free relay.
